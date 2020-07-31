Largest Florida police union endorses Trump

by WorldTribune Staff, July 31, 2020

The Florida Police Benevolent Association, the largest police union in the battleground state, said it is supporting President Donald Trump in the November election.

Kazanjian said in a Friday morning interview on “Fox & Friends” that last week he had called for an “emergency meeting via conference phone” with all of the union’s chapter and charter presidents and board of directors to discuss the endorsement.

“I spelled it out on what’s going on not just in Florida but across this country that, ‘Hey, you know what, we’re getting beat up. We’re getting used like a punching bag and we’re tired of it and President Donald Trump has been there for us. He supported us,’ ” Kazanjian said.

Kazanjian said that after he voiced the idea of supporting Trump, his colleagues supported it “unanimously” in a vote. Kazanjian said that the vote “carried a lot of weight.”

“We’re 30,000 strong. We go from the panhandle to Daytona, to Tampa down to Miami and the Keys,” said Kazanjian.

He went on to say, “Not only the 30,000 votes that we had from the members in Florida. Don’t forget about our friends and families, retirees .. I believe the last cycle, we also put the president on top and guess what? We’re going to come out in force this time to put the president on top.”

Kazanjian said he would be meeting with Trump to hand him the endorsement letter later on Friday at the White House.

“I’m proud to do it,” he said.

Earlier this month, the National Association of Police Organizations, which represents more than 1,000 police units and associations nationwide, endorsed Trump, citing the president’s “continued strong support” of America’s police.

“Our endorsement recognizes your steadfast and very public support for our men and women on the front lines, especially during this time of unfair and inaccurate opprobrium being directed at our members by so many,” wrote the group’s president, Michael McHale.

