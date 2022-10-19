Lara Logan posts Jan. 6 video deleted by Twitter: Did DOJ try to hide it?

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News October 19, 2022

Independent journalist Lara Logan on Tuesday posted a video from the Jan. 6, 2021 protests showing what she describes as two individuals attempting to break windows at the U.S. Capitol while the crowd can be heard yelling “Antifa” in the background.

A Trump supporter then is seen tackling one of the individuals attempting to break the window.

In the immediate aftermath of the protest, Logan said Twitter had deleted the video.

Thousands of hours of closed circuit video taken from surveillance cameras located all across capitol grounds on Jan. 6 have yet to be released by the Department of Justice or Capitol Police.

The so-called Select Committee investigating the events of Jan. 6 has shown no interest in video evidence, critics say.

A compilation of video evidence can be seen at the new website J6 Deleted.

