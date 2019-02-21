Lara Logan names names: ‘They’re going to come after me’

by WorldTribune Staff, February 21, 2019

Former CBS News foreign correspondent Lara Logan named media leftists who she said were likely to target her after she slammed the media as “mostly liberal.”

During a recent Breitbart podcast with host and retired Navy SEAL Mike Ritland, Logan said: “The media everywhere is mostly liberal. But in this country, 85 percent of journalists are registered Democrats. So that’s just a fact, right?”

In Ritland’s podcast, Logan acknowledged that she was committing career “suicide”. She also blasted reporting based on single, anonymous government sources.

“That’s not journalism, that’s horseshit,” Logan said. “Responsibility for fake news begins with us. We bear some responsibility for that, and we’re not taking ownership of that and addressing it. We just want to blame it all on somebody else.”

In a Feb. 20 interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, Logan named names.

“I know they’re going to come after me,” she told Hannity. “Michael Calderone who is at the Huffington Post. I can give you the script now. I can tell you who the players are. Joe Hagan. Brian Stelter.”

She added: “They smear you personally. They go after your integrity. They go after your reputation as a person and a professional. They will stop at nothing. I am not the only one. And I am just, I am done, right, I am tired of it. And they do not get to write my story anymore. They don’t get to speak for me, I want to say loudly and clearly to anybody who is listening, I am not owned. Nobody owns me, right? I’m not owned by the left or the right.”

Logan left CBS after her contract with the network ended in 2018.

See Logan’s interview with Hannity here

