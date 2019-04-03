Lara Logan describes group targeting Fox conservatives as ‘most powerful propaganda’ force

by WorldTribune Staff, April 3, 2019

In its relentless drive to silence conservative voices and boycott certain Fox News hosts, Media Matters has become “the most powerful propaganda organization in this country,” journalist Lara Logan said.

Media Matters, the Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit, was founded 15 years ago by conservative-turned-progressive activist David Brock. It has led advertiser boycott campaigns against former Fox News stars Glenn Beck and Bill O’Reilly, as well as ongoing campaigns against Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham. Each has lost dozens of sponsors.

Media Matters, an IRS tax-exempt 501(c)(3) organization, is also part of the “resistance” against President Donald Trump.

Following Trump’s election victory over Hillary Clinton, Media Matters said in its “Strategic Plan for Action” that “We will fight, every day….We are going to resist the normalization of Donald Trump.” The plan also said that “in the next four years, Media Matters will continue its core mission of disarming right-wing misinformation, while leading the fight against the next generation of conservative disinformation.”

“They pretend they’re about good journalism, but there’s no propaganda operation that’s looking for good journalism,” Logan said of Media Matters during an April 2 appearance on Fox & Friends. “They’re pushing their agenda. And one of the main pillars of their strategy is to make sure that Donald Trump is seen as the most unpopular president in history.”

Washington Times columnist Cheryl K. Chumley noted of Logan’s comments: “That it came from Logan, a former CBSer – an insider to all the mainstream media comings and goings – only drives the point home harder: The modern media is no friend of the people, no proper gate-guard to truth, no protector of the rights of the citizens from the bullies of Big Government.”

Meanwhile, while Media Matters continues its assault on Carlson, the Fox News host’s show hasn’t suffered when it comes to viewership.

Carlson’s show, in fact, earned more viewers last week than all of CNN’s primetime line up combined, according to the Daily Wire’s Ryan Saavedra.

Throughout all of last week, CNN’s primetime lineup averaged 2.474 million viewers, while all on his own, Carlson averaged 3.475 million viewers.

The breakdown, according to Nielsen: Anderson Cooper – 810,000 viewers; Chris Cuomo – 875,000 viewers; Don Lemon – 789,000 viewers.

This means that Carlson not only beat all three of the CNN programs combined, he beat them by a million total viewers.

Overall on April 1, Fox averaged 2.82 million primetime viewers to CNN’s 882,000.

“This has to be a bitter pill for CNN. For years now the far-left network has done everything in its power to bring Carlson down. By any measure, CNN has conducted what can only be described as a straight up, deliberate demonization campaign,” John Nolte wrote for Breitbart News.

“CNN has also participated in the effort to have Carlson blacklisted by advertisers due to his right-of-center political beliefs. Since the fake news outlet cannot beat Carlson in the ratings, it is hoping to drive him off the air through McCarthyism. Obviously this has backfired in a big way,” Nolte wrote.

