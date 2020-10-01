Kyle Rittenhouse to sue Biden for libel, lawyer says

by WorldTribune Staff, October 1, 2020

An attorney representing Kyle Rittenhouse, who allegedly shot and killed two rioters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, said he plans to sue Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden and his campaign for libel after Biden shared a video that suggests the 17-year-old Rittenhouse is a white supremacist.

Lin Wood, Rittenhouse’s civil attorney, confirmed to Fox News on Wednesday his intention to sue Biden and his campaign on his client’s behalf, just hours after Biden posted the 50-second clip to Twitter.

Wood tweeted on Wednesday: “On behalf of Kyle Rittenhouse, I shall sue @JoeBiden & Biden/Harris Campaign for libel. I am partisan in 20/20 supporting @realDonaldTrump. I am non-partisan trial lawyer who aggressively pursues truth to achieve justice. Put in your hearing aid, Joe. You will hear footsteps.”

The video shared by Biden boasts the caption: “There’s no other way to put it: the President of the United States refused to disavow white supremacists on the debate stage last night.”

Roughly 12 seconds into the video, as the moderator can be heard mentioning Kenosha and Portland, the footage cuts to an image of Rittenhouse, who was accused of murdering two people and wounding a third after clashing with rioters during civil unrest in the Wisconsin city last month.

Rittenhouse’s legal team has continuously argued that the teenager was defending himself when he fired his weapon on Aug. 25.

According to a previous statement from John Pierce, one of Rittenhouse’s criminal attorneys, the teenager had tried to offer medical help to injured people before he was “accosted by multiple rioters,” leading him to open fire.

Response to Joe Biden’s defamatory allegation that my client Kyle Rittenhouse is a “white supremacist” — pic.twitter.com/m2QUJ25rAt — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) September 30, 2020

