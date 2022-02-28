Kudlow: To hurt Putin, ‘open the spigots’ on U.S. drilling, pipelines

by WorldTribune Staff, February 28, 2022

Trump White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said that Team Biden made a huge mistake in its assault on U.S. oil and gas production which increased reliance on Russian energy and enabled Vladimir Putin to gain the billions in cash he needed to fund his war machine.

The U.S. needs to “open the spigots” on drilling and pipelines, Kudlow said in a Fox News interview at CPAC 2022, adding the Biden administration is “doing everything to help Putin rather than to hurt him.”

Tougher sanctions “will hurt a lot,” Kudlow said, but the U.S. needs to “pour it on. We could produce 15 million barrels a day, we’re only at 11 and a half now. You do that, gasoline prices come down, the world crude price comes down and Putin loses money. That’s the way to go after him, reinstate the Keystone Pipeline, reinstate the drilling in Alaska. It’s so simple.”

Texas Republican Rep. August Pfluger noted: “The Permian Basin is the most prolific production area in the entire world,” Pfluger said last week. “We must unleash and innovate to make sure the production continues to be strong, that we regain our dominance on the world stage in the oil and gas we supply, not only for our domestic needs but also our partners and allies so that they’re not dependent on maligned actors like Russia and China.”

Team Biden, however, continues to insist that it will not increase domestic production.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Sunday said the U.S. needs to decrease its reliance on foreign oil by switching over to renewable energy.

“We need to reduce our dependence on foreign oil, on oil in general, and we need to look at other ways of having energy in our country and others,” Psaki told ABC This Week Sunday. “We’ve seen over the last week or so… a number of European countries are recognizing they need to reduce their own reliance on Russian oil.”

