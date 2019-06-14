Koch Brothers to team up with Soros at high tech censorship summit

by WorldTribune Staff, June 14, 2019

In 2020, the Koch Brothers have said they will not back President Donald Trump’s re-election and may even send some funds Democrats’ way.

Now, the Kochs are hooking up with George Soros “and other leftist thought-control organizations to enforce corporate censorship on monolithic social media platforms,” columnist Shane Trejo wrote for Big League Politics on June 12.

The Charles Koch Institute will be sending representatives to the second annual “After Charlottesville Project” in San Francisco on July 17, the Observer reported.

The event, which is sponsored by Comcast NBCUniversal, the Kresge Foundation and the Soros Fund Charitable Foundation, “intends to exploit the tragedy of Charlottesville to push for even more Orwellian censorship,” Trejo wrote.

Michael Signer, the former mayor of Charlottesville and the founder and chair of the Communities Overcoming Extremism Project, said in a statement: “Now more than ever is the time to create communities that value diversity, inclusivity and positive change. We’re excited to assemble with these forward-thinking tech leaders to explore what positive outcomes we can gain from an event full of powerful conversations.”

Executives from tech firms such as Eventbrite, Pinterest, Mozilla, Patreon and Airbnb will be attending the event, the Observer reported.

The Kochs, Soros and several tech companies are out “to make sure that arbitrary censorship by Big Tech monopolists becomes normalized heading into 2020’s presidential election,” Trejo wrote.

“Pinterest was recently exposed for censoring pro-life voices on their platform while Patreon and Airbnb are notorious for capriciously banning right-wing commentators from using services offered by their companies,” he noted.

Earlier this month, Steven Crowder of Blaze TV and a host of other independent media creators were targeted by YouTube with demonetization and channel deletion “despite the fact that no terms of service violations could be cited in most cases,” he added.

“It is not only right-wing individuals who are being targeted by this crackdown, as non-partisan reporter Ford Fischer of News2Share and history teacher Scott Allsopwere targets of the purge as well because they featured footage of Hitler and extremist groups for educational and journalistic purposes.”

