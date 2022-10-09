Klaus Schwab understood 25 years ago globalism’s impact on individuals’ autonomy and dignity

Special to WorldTribune.com, October 9, 2022

Corporate WATCH

Commentary by Joe Schaeffer

The vital thing to understand is that they knew it was going to be this way all along.

Adam Posen is President of The Peterson Institute For International Economics. Posen caused a stir Oct. 6 when video emerged of him outrageously dismissing working class citizens who have lost manufacturing jobs due to globalization as privileged white males:

Another astonishing clip from the Cato Institute event today, this one from the influential Adam Posen, head of the Peterson Institute. He says a focus on domestic manufacturing is simply a “fetish for keeping white males with low education in the powerful positions they are in.” pic.twitter.com/ii4F0ssAjY — Matt Stoller (@matthewstoller) October 6, 2022

This man is hardly a nobody. Posen’s Peterson Institute bio shows him to be connected with the uppermost crust of the internationalist ruling elite seeking to create a one-world order:

While at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York during 1994–97, he coauthored Inflation Targeting: Lessons from the International Experience with Ben Bernanke, Thomas Laubach, and Frederic Mishkin….

Since 2013, PIIE has developed high-level recognition and research partnerships in the People’s Republic of China, while deepening longstanding ties with policymakers in other East Asian, European, and North American capitals….

Posen has been the recipient of major grants and research fellowships from the American Academy in Berlin, the Brookings Institution, the Bank of England, the European Commission, the Ford Foundation, the Sloan Foundation, and the US National Science Foundation….

He served seven terms as a member of the Panel of Economic Advisers to the U.S. Congressional Budget Office from 2005 to 2019.

Posen is also a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and an “Agenda Contributor” to the notorious World Economic Forum. Posen “is one of the world’s foremost experts on macroeconomic policy, resolution of financial crises, the economies of Europe, Japan, and the US, and central banking issues,” WEF exclaims on its website.

The World Economic Forum is home to the Great Reset, that cherished globalist venture that, as WorldTribune has reported, aims to transform global society for the benefit of private corporations rather than the public.

Posen was speaking at an event hosted by the Cato Institute. WorldTribune has documented the overt antipathy this Washington think tank has publicly exuded towards regular Americans.

Alex Nowrasteh, director of policy and economic studies at Cato, takes his “free-market” fundamentalism so seriously that he has declared that increased acts of terrorism on U.S. soil due to massive immigration would be a price well worth paying to expand GDP:

“There are always gonna be some [dangerous individuals] who come through. And the risk from that, in terms of higher crime or higher terrorism or anything, is very manageable in the way it is. So I would say we could have much higher levels of terrorism from immigration and it would still pass the cost-benefit test.”

They’re saying the quiet part out loud now. American lives are literally to be sacrificed on the altar of global economic expansion. Here is the point that must be stressed: this was the plan from the very beginning.

Klaus Schwab, founder of the World Economic Forum and driving force behind the Great Reset, saw it all coming more than 25 years ago.

Disregard Schwab’s feigned concern in the Feb. 1, 1996 op-ed he co-authored for the International Herald Tribune. The essay was picked up by The New York Times. The truly chilling part is this man fully understood how much his agenda was taking away from the working class in terms of job security, benefits and communal stability… and he was determined to proceed anyway:

Economic globalization has entered a critical phase. A mounting backlash against its effects, especially in the industrial democracies, is threatening a very disruptive impact on economic activity and social stability in many countries.

The mood in these democracies is one of helplessness and anxiety, which helps explain the rise of a new brand of populist politicians. This can easily turn into revolt, as December’s unrest in France showed.

Schwab wrote this in 1996. He fully foresaw the “populist” movement that is so derided by the ruling progressive establishment as “fascist” and “anti-democratic” today as a natural reaction by alienated working class citizens to being economically bulldozed.

Key point: Here is where Schwab reveals the inherent cruelty of his agenda:

The second phenomenon is that globalization tends to de-link the fate of the corporation from the fate of its employees. In the past, higher profits meant more job security and better wages. The way transnational corporations have to operate to compete in the global economy means that it is now routine to have corporations announce new profit increases along with a new wave of layoffs.

Some estimates put at 3 million the number of layoffs since the end of the 1980s in the United States, and more are expected. It is no consolation for a laid-off employee to hear analysts explain how the re-engineering of which he is a victim will help his former employer prosper.

For those who keep their jobs, the new sense of insecurity means the demise of corporate loyalty bonds. It is not yet clear that corporations have fully realized the consequences that this will have on their future performance.

He knew.

Schwab has returned to this theme over the years, yet although he attempts to portray himself as sympathetic towards all that his ruthless ideology has destroyed, he can’t resist coldly emphasizing that there is no turning back.

In a 2017 article posted on the WEF website, he writes:

Since the 1980s, I have drawn attention repeatedly to the deficiencies of neoliberal globalization….

Today, we face a backlash against that system and the elites who are considered to be its unilateral beneficiaries….

[However,] the tendency to resurrect national borders and other obstacles to global interconnectivity overlooks the fact that the world has become a community of shared responsibility. Global cooperation cannot be undone without causing major damage to all involved. We depend on each other when confronting the challenges of pollution, migration, space exploration, terrorism and crime – to name but a few.

Schwab is attempting to put a pretty ribbon around his admitted nation-erasing plans. Adam Posen is not. That is the only essential difference in what these two men have to say.

Far from being a “deficiency” of Klaus Schwab’s internationalist agenda, Posen’s hatred for working-class Americans is in fact a defining element.

Posen was interviewed by Bloomberg Radio in November 2020. He stated:

And there are people frankly who are motivated by evil things like racism and nativism and a lot of which contributes to populism. And so, yes, the same force was there in the U.K. and then the U.S. and I think it has a lot to do with less well-educated white males’ status going down and they get really pissed.

And that’s not some inevitable result of economics. That’s just the reality when you have both technology advancing and justice advancing that their privileged positions start to break down and they get angry. And in our democratic system, they’re allowed to express that anger.

“Globalization needs a human face,” Schwab asserted in yet another op-ed that The Times ran in 1999. What he really meant is that it needed a mask to hide its underlying ugliness.

Instead, it has Adam Posen telling working Americans that fretting about their ability to make a living is a form of “privilege.”

Adam Posen is the true face of globalization. It is not pleasing to behold. But this is what you get when human beings are robbed of their individual dignity and regarded as mere economic units on a planetary chess board.

Action . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish