Key questions on FBI’s Jan. 6 role remain unanswered; Answers could be ‘seismic’

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, January 6, 2022

It took privately-owned and independent media to ask questions the Democrat Big Media won’t about exactly what happened on Jan. 6, 2021.

Never mind when, how and why.

Revolver News, which has been at the forefront of such queries, noted some the key questions that remain unanswered:

• Did the government have informants or undercover agents in any or all of the “big three” militia groups leading up to or on 1/6?

• How many of the key unindicted co-conspirators in DOJ prosecutions are unindicted because they are undercover operatives or confidential informants?

• What did the federal government know in advance about 1/6, when did they know it — and how far did any undercover operations go?

Given the overwhelming partisan cast of governance in Washington, it would take a Republican-controlled Congress before those questions are substantially broached. It would take a genuine American revolution and an overhaul at the Department of Justice before they are answered.

Meanwhile, LookAheadAmerica.org announced a candlelight vigil for “Justice for J6” on January 6, both at Liberty Hill Square Complex in Matthews, Virginia and at the Central Detention Facility at 1901 D Street SE in Washington, DC.

FBI Director Christopher Wray was allowed by Democrats to “uncomfortably weasel his way” out directly answering whether the bureau had operatives infiltrated the militia organizations allegedly involved in the events of Jan. 6, Revolver News noted.

The FBI, DOJ, Pentagon and Big Media insist the three groups most responsible for planning and executing a Capitol attack on Jan. 6 were the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, and Three Percenters. In the days leading up to Jan. 6 and during the events that unfolded on Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol, to what extent were those groups infiltrated by agencies of the federal government, or informants of said agencies?

How many federal undercover agents or confidential informants were present at the Capitol or in the Capitol during the infamous “siege” and what roles did they play (merely passive informants or active instigators)?

Of all of the unindicted co-conspirators referenced in the charging documents of those indicted for crimes on Jan. 6, how many worked as a confidential informant or as an undercover operative for the federal government (FBI, Army Counterintelligence, etc.)?

“If the narrative about 1/6 does not conform to the questions above, the American people will never learn the most important truth about what 1/6 is, and what kind of country they’re really living in,” Revolver News said.

“If it turns out the federal government did in fact have undercover agents or confidential informants embedded within the so-called militia groups indicted for conspiring to obstruct the Senate certification on 1/6, the implications would be nothing short of seismic. Especially if such agents or informants enjoyed extremely senior-level positions within such groups.”

You don’t have to go back very far to find a case where the FBI had infiltrated a so-called “domestic terror” group. In fact, FBI agents were actively involved in the plot to kidnap Michigan Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Writing for American Greatness on Dec. 22, Julie Kelly explored the possibility that the Whitmer case was the FBI’s “warm-up” for Jan. 6.

The plan to abduct Whitmer originated from Operation Cold Snap, an undercover multi-state FBI spy ring intended ostensibly to surveil “militia groups” opposed to states’ Covid lockdown policies.

Kelly noted that Operation Cold Snap and the Jan. 6 breach of the Capitol are “inextricably tied with numerous intersections — not the least of which is that the head of the FBI’s Detroit field office, Steven D’Antuono, was promoted to run the FBI field office in Washington, D.C., one week after the arrests in the Whitmer plot were announced,” Kelly noted.

The same FBI office is running the bureau’s Capitol investigation.

Kelly concluded: “If the Whitmer trial proceeds, even without the caper’s top FBI masterminds, it would provide an illuminating backdrop to the first trials of January 6 defendants in 2022. Was Operation Cold Snap the launching pad for both the Whitmer plot and the Capitol protest?”

