Key Democrats pushing Biden to forgive student debt owe a ton in student loans

by WorldTribune Staff, July 15, 2022

SWAMP WATCH

New York Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called Team Biden’s stalling on forgiving student loan debt a “moral hazard.”

Michigan Democrat Rep. Rashida Tlaib said canceling student debt is “a racial justice issue.”

Or is it more of a Swamp issue?

AOC owes up to $50,000 in student loans. Tlaib owes up to $100,000.

Ocasio-Cortez and Tlaib are two of the 13 progressive members of Congress pushing Team Biden to forgive student loans who owe an astonishing amount of educational debt, the Daily Caller News Foundation reported.

Minnesota Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar, who reported in 2021 up to $50,000 in student debt, has spearheaded multiple letters in the last two years to Biden and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona demanding federal student loan forgiveness. She also called for the government to “abolish student loan debt” in 2020.

New York Democrat Rep. Jamaal Bowman, who holds between $100,001 and $250,000 in student debt, has called on Team Biden to forgive all educational loans.

“When Members have these type of connections to issues they are directly advocating for, it leads to citizens fairly questioning whether members are advocating for the public good or their own personal interests,” Kendra Arnold, executive director of the Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust, a watchdog group aiming to uphold ethics in government, told the Daily Caller.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has called on Team Biden to cancel $50,000 of debt, but Joe Biden claimed in April he is “not considering” an amount that high.

The Biden administration is reportedly considering debt cancellation of $10,000 for people who earn less than $150,000 per year, but the actual plan for implementation is unclear.

Ocasio-Cortez, who makes $174,000 a year as a member of Congress, tweeted out criticism of wealthy people who can afford to pay for college:

Very wealthy people already have a student loan forgiveness program. It’s called their parents. The idea that millionaires and billionaires are willingly letting their kids drown in federal student loans & that’s why we can’t go big on forgiveness is about as silly as it sounds. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 17, 2021

Action . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish