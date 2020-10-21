Key Colorado Democrat explains his support for Antifa, strategic murders

by WorldTribune Staff, October 21, 2020

Violence, including murder, is “morally acceptable” in order to achieve victory for the Left in the “political revolution” that is 2020, according to a Colorado Democrat Party activist who supports Antifa.

In video recorded by Project Veritas, Kristopher Jacks is seen interspersing references to Antifa and guillotines as well as “killing random Nazis in the street” and how the right may “underestimate how many people on the Left are organized, trained, armed and ready to go.”

“I mean again, I believe there is absolutely justified violence in all sorts of circumstances,” Jacks said in the hidden-camera footage. “I do think there needs to be a militant group, and I love Antifa for that reason.”

“2020 is a political revolution. I am going to do everything morally acceptable to win,” Jacks said. “I will lie, I will cheat, I will steal, because that’s morally acceptable in this political environment.”

Washington Times reporter Valerie Richardson noted that it would be easy to write Jacks off “as a fringe figure or blowhard, except that according to a screen grab from the Weld County Democrats website, Jacks is a ‘Member of the Colorado Democratic Party Executive and Central Committees.’ ”

Jacks is also chairman of Our Revolution in Weld County. Our Revolution was launched to continue the work of Sen. Bernard Sanders’ 2016 campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination.

“I’m also a part of the Colorado Democratic Party executive committee, central committee. I’m part of dozens and dozens of other committees,” Jacks said in a speech at the 2020 Our Revolution Summit in Denver, as shown on video, adding, “And I’ve got dozens of my friends that went along with me.”

He added that “we now have a comfortable majority on the Weld County Democratic Party executive committee,” referring to Our Revolution members.

Jacks has not commented publicly on the Project Veritas video, but he deleted his public Twitter account.

Jacks says on the video: “So you want to do some Versailles shit, you want to do some Antifa shit, you really want to change this country that way, with violence, there’s only one way to do it. You’ve got to get people that are close to billionaires and start just, random billionaires start turning up dead.”

He said “three or four” would be enough, adding, “That’s what it’s going to take. It’s going to take a strategic hit against the 0.1 percent that’s in charge. Because that’s who it is. It’s truly killing random Nazis in the street.”

Who does he have in mind? “It doesn’t matter who. I mean, Bezos at the top of the list,” he said.

Jacks added that he feels confident progressives can exert enough pressure on a Joe Biden White House to have their legislation signed.

“Joe Biden is presumably left-wing, and he’s got a functioning signing hand,” Jacks said. “As long as there’s progressive legislation that comes across his desk, I am confident we can occupy his house. We know where he’ll live, and yeah, he wants to veto Medicare For All? Let him veto it. He’s never leaving that house again without protests.”

Jacks added that if Biden does veto such bills, “it will be mass protests in the streets because we’re already ready to do it. The Left is already geared up. We’ve been practicing for four years against somebody who doesn’t listen.”

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media