Ken Paxton: The ambush impeachment of the ‘strongest conservative AG in the country’

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, May 31, 2023

In the November 2022 election, Texas Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton defeated his Democrat opponent by nearly 900,000 votes. In the Republican primary, Paxton obliterated what may be the last of the Bush political dynasty, defeating George P. Bush by 68 to 32 percent.

The citizens of Texas seemed more than pleased with his performance in the previous eight years and awarded Paxton with a third four-year term as AG.

“For the last nine years, Ken has been the strongest conservative AG in the country. Bar none,” Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz said.

That meant absolutely zero to the RINOs who wanted Paxton out. The ambush impeachment of Paxton, led last week by RINO Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan, was backed by 60 of the 85 Republicans in the 150-seat chamber, all of the chamber’s Democrats, and was applauded by all of the Biden regime media.

It was an “undemocratic assault on the will of the voters,” John Schlafly and Andy Schlafly wrote for the Phyllis Schlafly Eagles organization. “As pointed out during the brief debate on the Texas House floor, there was no justification for concealing the plot to remove Paxton from office until shortly prior to the vote.”

Phelan “kept this under wraps until the end, there wasn’t a lot of time for Paxton’s defenders to react,” said Rice University political scientist Mark Jones.

The 20 articles of impeachment filed against Paxton ranged from bribery to abuse of public trust. The allegations include attempts to interfere in foreclosure lawsuits, improperly issuing legal opinions to benefit real estate developer Nate Paul, and firing, harassing and interfering with whistleblowers on Paxton’s staff.

Critics of the impeachment ambush say it was not what Paxton allegedly did, but who he is allies with and what he was investigating.

Paxton is a staunch America First ally of former President Donald Trump.

Revolver News noted: “RINOs are doing the heavy lifting for the Left. Both are determined to undermine the MAGA movement and target anyone who stands by the principles of putting America First.”

Paxton had also vowed to investigate and stop election fraud in the state of Texas, was a leading litigator against Joe Biden’s open border policies, and had in April launched an investigation into whether Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson misled Texans on the efficacy and safety of their Covid shots.

What the impeachment did was allow the Left and RINOs to put Paxton on the sidelines so he could not longer use his office to pursue these topics. Paxton was suspended from office and is now awaiting his trial in the state Senate which is not expected to start until late August.

Texas Republican Party Chairman Matt Rinaldi defended Paxton and described the proceeding as a “sham” that was “led by a liberal speaker trying to undermine his conservative adversaries.”

“A total of 23 Republicans courageously voted against removing Paxton, while none of the Democrats did although some criticized it,” John and Andy Schlafly noted.

The most senior Democrat in the Texas state House, Harold Dutton Jr., showed a modicum of integrity as he spoke against how improper the impeachment was but still voted to impeach.

On Truth Social, Trump exclaimed to thunderous support by tens of thousands, “MISSING IN ACTION! Where is the Governor of Texas on his Attorney General’s impeachment?”

Republicans who worked behind closed doors to oust Paxton are staying mostly silent following the impeachment vote. They all share something in common, John and Andy Schlafly noted:

“In addition to Abbott’s shamefully going AWOL, Trump’s presidential rivals have likewise been silent, as has the senior U.S. Senator from Texas, John Cornyn.

“All these Republicans depend on heavy support by dark money mega-donors, who are mostly globalist billionaires seeking their own self-serving agenda that includes an open border. Ron DeSantis, Tim Scott, Nikki Haley, and wannabe Senate Majority Leader Cornyn all depend on millions from this network to fuel their political ambitions.

“Most of the 60 Texas Republicans who voted for Paxton’s removal probably feared retaliation by the dark money globalists, as there are no campaign donation limits in Texas. Gov. Abbott himself has been a frequent attendee to the Koch network donor confabs, whose members funnel money to those who back their agenda and try to punish those who get in their way.”

Membership . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish