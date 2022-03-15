Kelly: March 16, 2020 marked beginning of a 2-year ‘crime against humanity’

by WorldTribune Staff, March 15, 2022

It was on March 16, 2020 that the Covid overlords proclaimed “15 days to slow the spread.”

It was the day that “once-free citizens around the world surrendered their liberty and livelihoods in a futile attempt to ‘stop’ a virus,” Julie Kelly noted in a March 15 op-ed for American Greatness.

“The most technologically advanced civilization in the history of mankind quickly adopted medieval fixes that bordered on quackery, sold by snake oil salesmen in the credentialied class and news media, codified through executive fiat by elected leaders of both parties.”

What the Covid overlords constructed “worked, far better than the original architects probably anticipated,” Kelly added.

It was on March 16, 2020 that Kelly posted the following on Twitter after her daughter left her college dormitory in upstate New York, not to return to a normal campus life for two years:

This is what the Left wants. They want people stripped of wealth, isolated, and terrified. They want sources of joy—church, sporting events, vacations, large social gatherings—eliminated. This is how they get control. And it’s far scarier than any virus.

“To say that was a very unpopular view at the time would be an understatement. But having covered the climate change movement for years, I recognized a familiar approach to the spread of COVID-19 hysteria: use flawed data to whip up a public frenzy and shut down all debate in fealty to ‘science!’ ” Kelly wrote.

In March of 2020, President Donald Trump made the biggest mistake of his presidency, Kelly noted, when he acquiesced “to the demands of Drs. Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx — the former a charlatan, the latter a dunce — and shut down the country.”

Trump’s “first instinct (the one he suppressed to appease those demanding we honor The Science™) was the right one. The cure should not be worse than the disease, he fretted. He knew it, but he listened to the quacks anyway,” Kelly wrote.

That is why, Kelly noted, “the Left will try this again. Pandemic lockdowns produced all sorts of benefits for Democrats, including outcomes the environmental movement had been dreaming about for five decades: fossil fuel use plummeted as airline and vehicle traffic screeched to a halt; meat prices soared; commercial buildings in large energy-consuming cities sat vacant.”

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “presented an ideal opportunity to institute a soft form of lockdowns; with gas prices rapidly rising to historical highs, Americans are voluntarily limiting their own energy use,” Kelly wrote.

Team Biden readily admits the Russia-Ukraine war “will accelerate plans to move the country’s energy independence from gas and oil to wind and solar, achieving Biden’s pledge to cut carbon emissions in half by 2030,” Kelly wrote.

The Build Back Better plan, intended to “reset” U.S. priorities post-pandemic, boasts that it devotes at least $550 billion for “a once-in-a-generation investments in clean energy and infrastructure that can help tackle the climate crisis.”

The biggest score Democrats got from the lockdowns was the “stealing the presidential election,” Kelly wrote.

“In May 2020, the CDC issued guidance that gave a scientific imprimatur to Democrats’ long-desired changes to voting laws including lax use of absentee ballots. A record number of mail-in ballots, millions of which were unlawfully handled before Election Day, resulted in Trump’s purported defeat.”

Since they are expected to lose heavily in this November’s midterms, “Democrats will try election-related lockdowns again,” Kelly wrote. “The weeks leading up to Election Day happen to coincide with the annual flu season, so Democrats, including incumbent governors in tight races, will likely attempt the winning 2020 formula once more.”

Will Americans fall for it?

“Given what we’ve witnessed over the past two years, unfortunately, the answer might be ‘yes,’ ” Kelly wrote. “Millions of our countrymen have revealed themselves to be miserable sociopaths gratified by human suffering, especially that of children. These ghouls still rage at the sight of unmasked kindergarteners and college football stadiums filled with joyous students.”

Kelly continued: “A healthy, or rather, unhealthy, portion of the American public will gladly do this all over again. They now mourn the fact that life is slowly returning to normal, continuing to wear two face masks in a sign of defiance and solidarity with their fellow nutcases. For its part, the Biden regime is keeping the re-entry door to lockdowns open just enough to blow it wide open again months from now if necessary; the useless face mask mandate on airplanes and mass transit, for example, has been extended until at least April 18.”

The date of March 16, 2020 “isn’t just a day that will live in infamy — it marked the beginning of the largest crime against humanity since the last world war,” Kelly noted. “And the perpetrators aren’t finished yet.”

