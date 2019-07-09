Kavanaugh book hits No. 1 on Bezos-owned Amazon; Corporate media ignore

by WorldTribune Staff, July 9, 2019

A book by two conservative writers on the confirmation hearings of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh hit number one on the Amazon Best Sellers list.

Justice on Trial by journalist Mollie Hemingway of The Federalist and Carrie Severino, chief counsel of the influential Judicial Crisis Network, was on July 8 the number one seller in Non-Fiction, number one in New Releases, and number two in Books (which is all books combined).

Justice on Trial: The Kavanaugh Confirmation and the Future of the Supreme Court (Regnery Publishing) was officially released on July 9.

“The tell-all on the confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court hit number one … but you would never know it from scanning media outlets, which appear to be ignoring the book completely,” noted Ken Klukowski, senior legal analyst for Breitbart News.

The corporate media did not deem the book newsworthy. “Books peddling tripe from unnamed sources get primetime billing so long as the uncorroborated allegations criticize President Donald Trump, but openly sourced accounts from actual participants in one of the biggest successes of the Trump presidency to date do not get so much as a BTW (‘by the way’) from the institutional press,” Klukowski wrote.

In the book, the authors note that Christine Blasey Ford, who accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault, had deleted her social media profile weeks before she sent a letter to Sen. Dianne Feinstein detailing the allegation.

Severino and Hemingway detail how Ford was portrayed as politically moderate. But her acquaintances reported Ford’s profile on social media “had been notable for its extreme antipathy to President Trump.” Additionally, her political views “ran decidedly to the left and were at variance with most of her family’s,” and Ford’s friends on Facebook said she “regularly expressed hostility” toward the Trump administration, they said.

Ford’s profile, however, was “completely scrubbed” about the time Kavanaugh was tapped for the Supreme Court in early July 2018. Ford informed Feinstein, the California Democrat, of her alleged encounter with Kavanaugh during a small gathering at a suburban Maryland home more than 30 years ago in a letter dated July 30, 2018.

Severino “is an uber-insider when it comes to judicial confirmations, who combined her legal expertise and behind-the-scenes knowledge with Hemingway’s investigative reporting skills to write a fascinating account of a months-long saga that defined part of the current presidency, and recently led to a series of major 5-4 Supreme Court decisions that will impact the nation for decades to come,” Klukowski wrote.

Hemingway said in a statement: “For a book like this to go number one, even before the official release, is phenomenal. But it gets right to the reasons we wrote this book: there are so many untold stories that fascinate the public, because the public knows they didn’t get the straight story the first time around.”

“Likewise, they are leery about what this entire episode means for future nominations, and this book lays bare how toxic these confirmation fights have become,” Hemingway warned.

Severino added: “Whether it’s the story of President Trump’s courage in sticking with Brett Kavanaugh, or Justice Kavanaugh’s courage in never giving in to the personal attacks, or the courage of Leland Keyser who refused to cave in to pressure to lie about Kavanaugh, or the courage of Senator Susan Collins who would not bow to bullying, this book is number one because the American people want to know the truth.”

