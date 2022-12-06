Kari Lake on Big Tech-Katie Hobbs collusion: ‘I believe it’s called fascism’

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News December 6, 2022

Calls to investigate Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs have increased since it was revealed that her office colluded with Twitter to censor tweets.

Kari Lake, the Republican candidate who opposed Democrat Hobbs in the 2022 race for Arizona governor, told Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Monday that the Hobbs scandal stinks of fascism.

Carlson asked: “In a country where the government is suppressing speech? How can that be a democratic country?”

Lake responded: “I believe it’s called fascism, and they’re always accusing us of being the fascist one.”

Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called for a federal investigation into the alleged censorship by Hobbs.

“The SOS of AZ and Gov candidate, Katie Hobbs, used the power of the AZ SOS to collude w/ Twitter to unconstitutionally violate 1st Amendment rights of Americans for her own political gain,” Greene tweeted. “This is communism and Hobbs can not be governor. I’m calling for a Federal investigation.”

On Monday, the Republican Party of Arizona joined the call for a state investigation of Hobbs, tagging Attorney General Mark Brnovich.

“.@GeneralBrnovich we hope you are taking a serious look into @SecretaryHobbs,” the party tweeted.

An email surfaced on Saturday that showed Hobbs’ office flagging a Twitter account on Jan. 7, 2021 for review. The message emerged during discovery in a First Amendment lawsuit filed in May by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry against Joe Biden alleging collusion between the administration and Big Tech in a sprawling censorship enterprise.

Under the subject line “Election Related Misinformation,” Hobbs’ communications director cited two tweets from an account that were of “specific concern to the Secretary of State.”

In explaining the reason for the state intervention to seek suppression of the offending speech, the comms director said only:

“These messages falsely assert that the Voter Registration System is owned and therefore operated by foreign actors.

“This is an attempt to further undermine confidence in the election institution in Arizona.”

The email was sent to the nonprofit Center for Internet Security, which forwarded it to Twitter. “Both Tweets have been removed from the service” Twitter replied in an email copied to the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).

This certainly didn’t stop with private citizens Did @katiehobbs work to censor @KariLake? Did she interfere against @bgmasters? How about @AbrahamHamadeh?@RealMarkFinchem? What about her primary opponents?@1marcolopez?@aaron4az? How deep does her corruption go? https://t.co/p72ItfrWg6 — Kari Lake War Room (@KariLakeWarRoom) December 4, 2022

