Kari Lake confronts ‘fake news’ in first campaign ad: ‘Rigged elections have consequences’

by WorldTribune Staff, February 28, 2022

Since FCC rules prohibit television stations from refusing, editing, or censoring ads from political candidates, Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake decided to air her first campaign ad “only on fake news programs, forcing hard truths on the corrupt media.”

Lake, who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, says in the ad that major media won’t cover “the biggest story our there … the rigged election of 2020.”

Lake goes on to say that “rigged elections have consequences. We’re all feeling it, soaring prices, a spike in homelessness, and an invasion on our border,” adding that, if elected she would “finish the wall.”

The most recent polling shows Lake as the frontrunner in both the Aug. 2 Republican primary and in the Nov. 8 general election against likely Democrat candidate Katie Hobbs.

Lake said of her first campaign ad: “I am not a conventional candidate, so it should surprise no one that I don’t have conventional, boring campaign ads. If the fake news refuses to tell the truth, it’s up to us to do so. I am the only candidate with bold solutions to the problems we face and I lay many of them out in our first ad.”

