Kamala Harris, like Adam Schiff, fell for pranksters’ claim to have dirt on Trump

by WorldTribune Staff, August 24, 2020

Being easily manipulated into believing anyone alleging to have dirt on President Donald Trump is a top symptom of Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS).

Rep. Adam Schiff is a prime example. In 2017, the rabid anti-Trump Democrat fell hook, line, and sinker for a prank pulled off by Russian comedians posing as a Ukrainian politician who had the goods on Trump.

With TDS coursing through his veins, Schiff was duped to believe he had been speaking with Andriy Parubiy, who offered potentially explosive information about Trump’s visit to Russia during the Miss Universe pageant in 2013, which included nude photos.

The prank caller insisted that Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed that this “kompromat” would never emerge if Trump canceled all Russian sanctions.

“And what’s the nature of the kompromat?” Schiff asked. “Well, there were pictures of naked Trump,” the caller replied. Schiff said he’d “be in touch with the FBI about this,” and “I think it probably would be best to provide these materials both to our committee and to the FBI.”

The caller was actually Vladimir Kuznetsov, a Russian prankster who, along with partner Alexey Stolyarov, are known as Vovan and Lexus

Kamala Harris, eager to hear the salacious information they had on the president, is another Democrat to fall for the Russian pranksters’ shtick.

The comedians posed as Greta Thunberg and her father in a conversation with Harris. The call was made in January but was only recently released by The Sun.

During the call, “Greta” describes an encounter with Trump in the hallway at the United Nations. The pranksters make up an imaginary conversation and Harris eats it up.

In the conversation with Harris, fake Greta says: “I am so terrified of what Trump is doing, I even cannot eat or sleep when I see him on TV. That terrible meeting in the UN building in September, I have nightmares. I saw him in the corridor and shouted to him to sign the Paris climate agreement. He came over and he said softly to me ‘You will never achieve the goal.’ ”

The prankster posing as Thunberg’s father then says she had recorded the conversation and that if Harris wants it they can provide it to her. “Maybe this recording can help you,” fake Greta says.

Harris bites: “That would be wonderful.”

Fake Greta says: “In my side, I can testify against this terrible man.”

“Yes definitely, thank you so much,” Harris replies.

Harris ends the conversation by saying that one of her aides would “follow up with you and we will stay in touch and work together. I look forward to working with you.”

Around the same time as their prank call with Harris, Vovan and Lexus pulled the same stunt on Democrat Rep. Maxine Waters, the Daily Mail reported.

Waters is heard responding in shock as the supposed Swedish teenager recounts a fictional story about bumping into Trump at the UN.

“You’ll never achieve your goals like those congressional fools who accuse me,” Vovan says in the voice of Thunberg emulating Trump, adding, “I’ll tell you the truth: I really wanted to push the Ukraine president to put my competitor on trial. And he will go to trial with you, with [a bunch of] Democrats. . . . I would have a separate cage for all of you.”

Waters responds: “Oh my god, he mentioned the Ukrainian president?”

A prankster claiming to be the teenager’s father claims they have an audio recording they could share with Waters.

The hoax call includes Waters responding: “If the public knew he talked to Greta like that, and that she will never achieve – that will go against him, too.”

