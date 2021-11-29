‘Just like that’: Get ready for President Hillary, author says

by WorldTribune Staff, November 29, 2021

Radio host and best-selling author Wayne Allen Root notes the he is “batting close to .990” on his political predictions.

His latest prediction: “Democrats are getting ready to install Hillary Clinton as president of the United States.”

How is this possible? Root says it is quite simple:

“Biden is finished. He served his useful purpose,” Root noted in a Nov. 28 op-ed for TownHall.com. “He provided a white, experienced, grandfatherly, supposedly ‘moderate’ face to serve at the top of the presidential ticket. The mail-in ballot fraud got the Democrats 90 percent of the way home in rigging and stealing the 2020 election. And Biden’s ‘white moderate grandfather’ routine did the rest: He fooled just enough clueless and naive voters in a handful of battleground states to finish the job.”

But with Joe Biden’s approval ratings at historic low, “that means he has no one left on his side but friends, family, campaign aides, Democratic Kool-Aid drinkers, welfare addicts and migrants,” Root wrote. “Biden’s days are numbered before he will be forced to step down after admitting he can’t do the job anymore due to rapidly advancing dementia. Biden is as good as gone. At this point, it’s only a matter of when.”

So Kamala Harris would then ascend to the top, right?

“We all know that’s not going to happen,” Root noted. “I believe she is the most deeply flawed, despised and unpopular vice president in the history of America, and maybe in the history of the world too. Her 28 percent approval rating makes Biden seem popular.”

So, what’s the problem with Harris?

“No one likes her,” Root noted. “Not men, not women, not white nor black people. She is a talentless empty suit, with an evil, insane laugh. Normally women support Democrats by a wide margin. Not this time. Women hate talentless women who screw their way to the top. So, Democrats have a big problem. Everyone hates Harris.”

Root contends that Democrats will demand Harris’s resignation and she will cite “personal reasons” or “family issues” and “corrupt Democrat billionaire donors will give her a $25 million mansion to retire in.”

Next, Root wrote, “they’ll name Hillary Clinton vice president. Very quickly after that, they’ll start planting nonstop stories in the media claiming Biden’s aides see him in dramatic mental decline. After 3 to 6 months of those stories in the media, Biden will make his touching goodbye announcement and ride off to a nursing home specializing in dementia patients. And like Harris, Jill Biden will get a $25 million mansion as incentive to shut her mouth and never be heard from again.”

“Just like that, Hillary Clinton is president of the United States.”

Root added: “I’m guessing Democrats will need a black woman as vice president to diversify the ticket and lock down every last black vote in 2024. Michelle Obama, anyone? Don’t laugh. Get ready. It’s coming. Clinton/Obama in 2024.”

