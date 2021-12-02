Jurors see new photos of Epstein’s fleet of jets, far-flung lavish properties

by WorldTribune Staff, December 2, 2021

Jurors in the trial of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell on Tuesday were shown never-before-seen photographs of Jeffrey Epstein’s $80 million fleet of jets, which prosecutors allege were used to shuttle teenage girls between his private Caribbean island, New Mexico ranch, New York City townhouse, and apartment in Paris near the Arc de Triomphe.

The photos were presented as evidence of Maxwell’s “life of luxury” as Epstein’s “second in command.” Maxwell faces eight counts of sex trafficking and other crimes. She is accused of recruiting and grooming underage girls for Epstein.

Among the Epstein’s fleet were a Hawker Siddeley 125, a Gulfstream G2B, a helicopter, and the Boeing 727 infamously dubbed the “Lolita Express.”

The jury was also shown photos of Epstein’s $218 million property empire, including Little St. James, his private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Epstein also owned the neighboring island, Great St. James.

Along with his mansion in Florida, other Epstein properties included an 8,000-acre, ranch in New Mexico, a Paris apartment, and a seven-story townhouse on New York’s Upper East Side.

Epstein’s chief pilot, Larry Visoski, told the court in New York: “[Epstein] had an array of personal assistants, almost like professional shoppers, because there was a lot of items that needed to be purchased for all of the properties that were being acquired.”

Meanwhile, the FAA inadvertently released information on 704 of Epstein’s flights between 2013 and 2016 that were previously unknown.

Business Insider, which has been compiling a database of Epstein’s flights, received records of 2,300 flights which covered four of Epstein’s jets from 1998 to 2000. The info on the other 703 flights was released by mistake, the report said.

The names of passengers on the Epstein flights were not disclosed.

Former President Bill Clinton was among Epstein’s passengers. Clinton has acknowledged taking four flights on Epstein’s plane, but Fox News reported in 2016 that flight logs it obtained showed Clinton had taken at least 26 flights aboard the so-called “Lolita Express.”

