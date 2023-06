by WorldTribune Staff, June 6, 2023

On June 6, 1944: More than 150,000 Allied troops landed on the beaches of Normandy, France as part of the largest seaborne invasion in history.

Conservative commentator Jack Posobiec noted: “None of these boys needed to be told what a man is.”

Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower’s original “D-day Statement to Soldiers, Sailors, and Airmen of the Allied Expeditionary Force”:

