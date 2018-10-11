Judicial Watch sues DoD for information on Stefan Halper contract

by WorldTribune Staff, October 11, 2018

A government watchdog group, in a lawsuit filed against the U.S. Department of Defense, is seeking information on the contract between the DoD and an FBI informant who was used by the Obama administration to spy on the Trump campaign.

Judicial Watch filed the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit seeking documents related to the September 2016 contract between the DoD and Stefan Halper, a Cambridge University professor and FBI informant who has high-level ties to both U.S. and British intelligence.

Related: Pentagon analyst lost security clearance after criticizing Halper’s ‘sweetheart’ contracts, August 16, 2018

“Americans want to know if the Defense Department was working with the corrupt FBI, DOJ and other Obama agencies to spy on Donald Trump,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. “Our new lawsuit against the Defense Department will help determine to what extent it was helping to finance any Spygate targeting of President Trump.”

Judicial Watch said that government records show the Office of Net Assessment (ONA), a small Defense Department unit known as the Pentagon’s think tank, paid Halper a total of $1,058,161 for four contracts that lasted from May 30, 2012, to March 29, 2018.

More than $400,000 of the payments came between July 2016 and September 2017, after Halper reportedly offered Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos work and a trip to London to entice him into disclosing information about alleged collusion between the Russian government and the Trump campaign.

In August, Judicial Watch filed a FOIA lawsuit on behalf of former Pentagon analyst and White House National Security Council (NSC) senior director Adam Lovinger, whose security clearance was pulled after he raised concerns regarding government contracts awarded to Halper as well as Long Term Strategy Group, a consulting firm owned by Chelsea Clinton’s friend Jacqueline Newmyer Deal.

Subscribe to Geostrategy-Direct __________ Support Free Press Foundation

Share This Post! Want to help out the Free Press in America? If you enjoyed this article we'd really appreciate a quick share. Every share makes a big difference and helps us focus on what we do the best: The news! Thanks from World Tribune Editors and Correspondents!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments