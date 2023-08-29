Judge rules Wyoming sorority must allow 6’2″ 260-pound male into sisterhood

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News August 29, 2023

The Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority at the University of Wyoming must allow a 6-foot-2, 260-pound male to remain in the sisterhood after a judge’s ruling.

A lawsuit by seven sorority sisters at the university which challenges the national Kappa Kappa Gamma leadership over their policy of allowing a man into the sisterhood for simply identifying as a woman was dismissed by U.S. District Court for Wyoming Judge Alan Johnson.

Artemis Langford will be allowed to remain in the sorority even though he “reportedly watched the college girls undress, sometimes sporting an erection while doing so,” The Post Millennial reported on Tuesday. “The sorority sisters didn’t like it, but the Kappa Kappa Gamma policy is that men who claim to be women are women enough to be part of the sisterhood.”

The sorority sisters said in their lawsuit that Langford is a fully intact male who claims to be a woman. Though not living in the sorority house, Langford spent a great deal of time there. The bathroom doors in the house do not have locks, the complaint stated.

“Plaintiffs and other sorority members describe the second floor as a private, safe space where young women can interact without concern that they will be on display for men,” reads the legal complaint.

The women who brought the suit stated that “No other member of Kappa Kappa Gamma has comparable size or strength” and that Langford is “sexually interested in women,” even having a Tinder profile “through which he seeks to meet women.”

Johnson ruled that it was that the right of the group to redefine the word “woman” to include men, saying “Kappa Kappa Gamma’s bedrock right as a private, voluntary organization — and one this Court may not invade.”

The judge also declined to define what a woman is. “The University of Wyoming chapter voted to admit — and, more broadly, a sorority of hundreds of thousands approved — Langford,” Johnson said. “With its inquiry beginning and ending there, the Court will not define ‘woman’ today.”

In 2021, Kappa Kappa Gamma changed its rules for entry to the sorority, saying that “women and individuals who identify as women” would be allowed in. Members were also told to use “gender-neutral” language and to not make “assumptions about someone’s … gender identity.”

