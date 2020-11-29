Judge orders freeze on all Dominion Voting Systems machines in Georgia

by WorldTribune Staff, November 29, 2020

A U.S. district judge for the Northern District of Georgia has ordered a freeze on all Dominion Voting Systems machines in the state.

Judge Timothy C. Batten, Sr. issued the order on Sunday.

Attorney Lin Wood tweeted: “Emergency Order just entered by Judge Timothy C. Batten, Sr.: ‘Defendants are ordered to maintain the status quo & are temporarily enjoined from wiping or resetting any voting machines in the State of Georgia until further order of the Court.’ ”

In her lawsuit filed on Wednesday, attorney Sidney Powell alleged that election software and hardware produced by Dominion is where the “massive fraud begins,” stating the design and features of the system’s software do not allow for a simple audit of misallocation, redistribution and deletion of votes.

There is “incontrovertible physical evidence” that security systems were breached and that voting machines were connected to the Internet, a violation of state and federal laws, according to Powell’s filing.

Georgia purchased Dominion voting machines and software in July 2019. At the time, state Democrats, led by former gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, argued the machines were susceptible to tampering. The State of Texas a year earlier rejected the system due to its vulnerability to undetected manipulation.

Gen. Michael Flynn tweeted on Sunday: “#TeamKraken wins a major injunction. Judge Batten issues an order to freeze all dominion machines in GA. The devil may have gone down to GA, but it is light that shines bright today.”

