Judge denies motion to dismiss defamation suits against NY Times, ABC, CBS

Nicholas Sandmann filed suit against numerous media entities after the false and misleading portrayals of him and his interaction with a Native American activist who banged a drum inches from Sandmann’s face.

Sandmann settled with CNN and WaPo for undisclosed amounts, his suit against NBC survived a motion to dismiss, and there is a pending motion to dismiss in his suit against Gannett.

In an important series of rulings, the federal judge handling the cases just entered orders denying motions to dismiss his cases against the NY Times, ABC, CBS, and Rolling Stone. So those cases will move forward.

