Judge denies DOJ request, appoints special master in Mar-a-Lago documents case

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News September 16, 2022

New York Judge Raymond Dearie was named on Thursday as special master to independently review documents the FBI seized in its raid on former President Donald Trump’s Florida residence at Mar-a-Lago.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon on Thursday appointed Dearie, who was one of Trump’s preferred selections for special master in the case.

In a separate ruling, Cannon denied the Department of Justice’s request to continue its own review of the documents.

“The Court does not find it appropriate to accept the Government’s conclusions on these important and disputed issues without further review by a neutral third party in an expedited and orderly fashion,” Cannon wrote in her ruling denying the DOJ further review of the seized documents.

The DOJ has already appealed that matter to the 11th Circuit.

President Ronald Reagan appointed Dearie to the bench in the 1980s. He served as a New York judge until his retirement in 2011.

The special master will oversee the DOJ’s review of the documents seized from Mar-a-Lago and filter out privileged material that may have been taken in the raid.

Trump’s legal team had argued that a special master is necessary to ensure the DOJ returns any of his private documents seized during the search of Mar-a-Lago.

Trump’s attorneys said his constitutional rights were violated, and that there may have been privileged materials seized.

