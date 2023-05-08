Judge clears trans of flashing at Ohio YMCA: ‘Genitalia was not visible’

by WorldTribune Staff, May 8, 2023

An Ohio judge has ruled that a man who identifies as a transgender woman could not have indecently exposed his penis in a YMCA female changing room after agreeing with the individual’s claim of being too fat for it to be visible.

Darren Glines, who now identifies as Rachel, was found not guilty on three counts of indecent exposure at the YMCA in Xenia, Ohio.

Judge David McNamee let Glines off the hook after agreeing that the size of his belly made it impossible for anyone to see the penis.

Several complaints, dating back to 2021, were made against the 31-year-old Glines, with at least three people complaining they saw a “naked male in the female locker room.”

One woman who complained to staff stated that there were three juveniles present during the alleged flashing incident, but a YMCA employee said that Glines was “actually a woman” and that the woman making the complaint “shouldn’t have been disturbed.”

Glines was allowed to use the facilities at all of the Greater Dayton area YMCA locations despite not having had gender reassignment surgery.

Judge McNamee said: “There is no question that Glines was in the women’s locker room. However, Glines was not charged with trespass, nor was Glines charged with being in an area of the YMCA where Glines was not supposed to be. Quiet simply, the facts do not exist to support a find of guilt, as charged. Glines’ genitalia was not visible as a result of other portions of her body covering same.”

Glines’ lawyers, Lauren and Keara Dever, both argued that Glines was so fat that the genitalia would be obscured by the gut.

In a statement, Glines’s attorneys said: “It’s unfortunate not only for her, but for the entire community, that the filing of these charges ever occurred. We are grateful that the rule of law and the truth prevailed so that Ms. Glines and the community can move on in peace.”

The YMCA of Greater Dayton said in a statement: “Under no circumstance will we investigate an individual’s birth identity and then assign individuals to locker rooms. That would be counter to the law, counter to respect for all people and it is not who or what we are as an organization.”

A YMCA employee who testified against Glines at the trial, told the court that she had to get a restraining order against Glines after being assaulted.

The employee told Reduxx that Glines grabbed her genitals after they had gone out to coffee.

The employee said that, following the assault, Glines started showing up to her place of work, knowing when she would be working.

She added that she is concerned that she will be forced to find other work once her protection order against Glines runs out in 2024.

