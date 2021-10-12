Jovan Pulitzer: 1 in 10 Maricopa ballots missing original image

by WorldTribune Staff, October 12, 2021

One out of every 10 ballots in Maricopa County in the 2020 Election was compromised and can’t be confirmed as the actual ballot cast by the voter, according to pattern recognition specialist Jovan Pulitzer.

Pulitzer said the ballots were missing their original image and that could have been because the original ballots were deleted and hundreds of thousands of ballots replaced them.

The total amount of ballots missing their original image is over 284,000 Maricopa County, Pulitzer said in a new video.

Joe Biden reportedly won Arizona by less than 11,000 votes.

When the Arizona auditors looked at the ballots closely, Pulitzer said, “the machine numbers were there, there were actual sheets of paper for ballot numbers … but is this the actual ballot that was scanned?”

Pulitzer said there were 284,412 “corrupt” and “compromised” digital ballots.

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief