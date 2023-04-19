Journalism, not: ABC News hit job on RFK Jr. dominated by sources with clear ties to Bill Gates

Special to WorldTribune.com, April 19, 2023

Commentary by Joe Schaeffer

With all the hubbub of late about Twitter accurately labeling NPR as state-affiliated media, this would be a good time to illustrate how big-box regime propaganda journalism works.

ABC News on April 12 published a flagrantly biased and inflammatory attack article against Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the anti-coronavirus “vaccine” (actually experimental gene therapy) activist who is running for the Democrat nomination for president in 2024.

The opening two paragraphs set the tone:

A number of medical experts and health care officials are concerned about a rise in medical misinformation following the announcement by Democrat Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an anti-vaccine activist, that he is running for president in 2024.

Kennedy, the son of former U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, has become one of the most prominent faces of the anti-vaccine movement, according to experts. He is the founder of Children’s Health Defense, a nonprofit organization known mainly for its anti-vaccine efforts. The group was kicked off Instagram and Facebook last year for spreading misleading claims about vaccines and other public health measures.

Let’s scratch just beyond the surface here. Two points will suffice:

As WorldTribune. com has documented, ABC is among the many major television networks that have taken money from warped messianic multi-billionaire Bill Gates. Every quote in the ABC smear piece on RFK Jr. comes from someone who can be intimately connected to Gates and his money.

From the article:

Kennedy’s bid for the presidency “puts science squarely on the ballot,” said Brian Castrucci, president of De Beaumont Foundation, a group dedicated to advancing public health policy. “His campaigns make the benefits of vaccines a question up for debate rather than settled science.”

De Beaumont is a money-soaked “philanthropy” “dedicated to supporting aggressive and intrusive public health activism,” watchdog website Influence Watch reports. Much like the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, it was spawned due to the private largesse of a financial titan. “Pierre ‘Pete’ de Beaumont, founder of the Brookstone specialty retail chain, created the foundation in 1998,” Influence Watch notes.

The foundation enthusiastically backed all the worst excesses of the coronavirus hysteria social curb regimen. Castrucci, the man quoted by ABC News, co-wrote a 2021 piece for CNBC with disgraced pollster Frank Luntz urging the medical establishment and its government muscle to take the proper PR approach when enacting lockdowns and other harsh measures on the American people:

Make no mistake, there is a definitive need for some type of requirement for proof of vaccination – and the potential for widespread support if messaged correctly. Americans are asked to show proof of all sorts of things – from proof of insurance when pulled over by a police officer to documentation of vaccination when we send our children to school or summer camp. The problem here is that a vaccine passport is perceived as a potential federal government mandate that threatens our personal liberty. It doesn’t have to be this way.

We’ll have more below on how De Beaumont worked with Bill Gates on shaping the COVID hype narrative.

On to ABC source Number Two:

“His name carries a lot of weight,” Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious disease doctor at the University of California San Francisco, told ABC News. “Anybody who is a leader of our country needs to be a voice of reason and somebody who stands up for science and does not discredit science.”

Hong said that one of his concerns about Kennedy is his attitude toward public health infrastructure and the necessary funding health care institutions need for future public health emergencies.

“If you don’t believe in vaccines, you’re probably not going to be sympathetic to funding many arms of public health,” said Hong. “Money talks in a pandemic, and if you’re not going to put funding resources and money behind what should be done, the whole country is going to fall flat.”

Yes, money certainly does talk in a pandemic. And Bill Gates’s millions have talked quite a bit at Hong’s University of California San Francisco. Gates literally pours money into Hong’s employer.

A search of grants at the Gates Foundation website reveals an astonishing 108 hits for UCSF, with several being for multi-millions of dollars.

In Nov. 2016 alone, Gates gave the university $33,543,681 for “global health” purposes. In June 2014 he gave UCSF a cool $27 million for “gender equality” health care in Africa.

And then there is ABC Source Number Three. It’s a real doozy:

Dr. Nick Sawyer, an emergency medicine physician in Sacramento who founded No License for Disinformation, a group of doctors who came together during the pandemic to call on state medical boards to take disciplinary measures against doctors spreading misinformation, said that Kennedy represents “a huge threat.”

“He’s lying to people about critical things that have to do with our nation’s children’s health,” Sawyer told ABC News. “The health effects are incredibly dangerous and have already shown to be incredibly damaging.”

Sawyer is extremely agitated by RFK Jr. And with good reason. No License for Disinformation is a project of Panorama Global, an operation heavily funded by Gates.

From Influence Watch’s dossier on Panorama Global:

Panorama Global has close ties to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Founder and CEO Gabriele Fitzgerald worked at the Gates Foundation for nine years, and the Gates Foundation has given more than $12 million to Panorama Global, including some of its earliest funding. Panorama Global is a member of the umbrella organization Panorama Group, along with Panorama Action and Panorama Strategy.

A search of the Gates Foundation database shows 16 committed grants for Panorama Global. In April 2022, Gates gave Panorama $7,718,139 “to connect data and evidence with advocacy and action on gender equality, in line with the Sustainable Development Goals.”

ABC has leaned on No License for Disinformation before in its coronavirus coverage. On March 4, 2022, the network afforded the group the full friendly feature treatment. The bias is breath-taking:

In July 2020, as the country faced its first summer wave of coronavirus cases, a group of physicians stood in front of the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court and held their first self-titled “White Coat Summit” to tout the unproven benefits of hydroxychloroquine as a COVID-19 treatment….

But as those doctors were promoting unproven COVID-19 cures like hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin, and denouncing proven non-pharmaceutical mitigation measures like mask-wearing and lockdowns, another group of physicians was emerging.

No License for Disinformation, a group of doctors motivated by the unproven claims of the White Coat Summit, came together with a mission to call on state medical boards and other governing bodies to take disciplinary measures against doctors spreading dangerous misinformation.

“They were anti-mask. They were anti-lockdown. They wanted everybody to believe that it was safe to continue life as normal,” the group’s founder, California physician Dr. Nick Sawyer, told ABC News. “It was anti all of the public health measures that had been put out as guidance to help prevent the transmission of this novel virus.”…

“Disinformation is needlessly killing Americans. And the people who have the authority to stop just information, whether it be the social media platforms, legislators, the medical boards need to step up and protect the public from this dangerous, conspiratorial information that’s being pushed out in a massively coordinated way,” Sawyer told ABC News.

Dr. Mary Talley Bowden, who was targeted by No License for Disinformation, reports that the De Beaumont Foundation has worked in partnership with the Gates-backed venture.

In December 2021, De Beaumont President Castrucci and No License for Disinformation founder Sawyer teamed up to produce a report titled “Disinformation Doctors: Licensed to Mislead.”

There is not a hint of either this working relationship between separate sources nor the tainted Gates money connection to be found in ABC’s “reporting” on RFK Jr.

And, finally, the last source quoted in the ABC article:

Dr. Elizabeth Glowacki, a health communication researcher at Northeastern University, told ABC News she is worried about Kennedy targeting marginalized communities, after he produced an anti-vaccine film about the dangers of vaccines aimed at Black and Hispanic people during the pandemic.

“There are some serious health consequences if people don’t have accurate information about vaccines, in particular communities that are underserved and that are marginalized — communities that already have a structure that prevents them from accessing vaccines and resources,” Glowacki said.

You already know where this is going. Bill Gates’ grants to Northeastern University come to more than $5 million since 2007. In January 2023, Gates handed over $2,998,680 to the college for “gender equality” health care.

This is what regime-affiliated media looks like. ABC News ran a rabid hit piece on Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and it tapped into an unbroken succession of like-minded establishment medical sources who all happen to be closely connected to Bill Gates’s big money orbit.

You can call the end result many things, but journalism it is not.

