‘Journalism Matters’? Project Veritas confronts Brian Stelter over CNN propaganda

by WorldTribune Staff, April 18, 2021

Did you hear the one about the journalist who confronted the propagandist?

Not only was CNN personality Brian Stelter called out by Project Veritas on the recent revelations that CNN willingly engaged in propaganda during the 2020 election in order top prop up Joe Biden, but Stelter was seen wearing a sweatshirt reading “Journalism matters. Now more than ever.”

Here is Project Veritas calling out Stelter and his “News” network:

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief