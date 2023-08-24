Jordan opens investigation into Fani Willis prosecution’s funding, tactics

by WorldTribune Staff, August 24, 2023

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan said the committee has opened an investigation into Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

In an Aug. 24 letter to Willis, the Ohio Republican questioned the timing of Willis’s announcement of the indictment of former President Donald Trump and whether she “coordinated” with Department of Justice special counsel Jack Smith during her investigation.

“The timing of this prosecution reinforces concerns about your motivation,” Jordan wrote. “In February 2021, news outlets reported that you directed your office to open an investigation into President Trump. Indeed, sometime on or around February 11, 2021, your office purportedly sent a letter to several Republican officials in Georgia, requesting that they preserve documents relating to a “matter of high priority” that your office was investigating.

“Yet, you did not bring charges until two-and-a-half years later, at a time when the campaign for the Republican presidential nomination is in full swing. Moreover, you have requested that the trial in this matter begin on March 4, 2024, the day before Super Tuesday and eight days before the Georgia presidential primary. It is therefore unsurprising many have speculated that this indictment and prosecution are designed to interfere with the 2024 presidential election.”

Jordan also pointed to a fundraising website which Willis launched “four days” before the criminal charges against Trump were announced. The website highlighted the DA’s investigation into Trump.

Jordan also cited comments made by Emily Kohrs, who serves as the forewoman of the special Fulton County grand jury, in which she “bragged” about “the prospect of subpoenaing President Trump.”

The Judiciary Committee chair also pressed Willis on any potential ties her investigation had with the DOJ’s own investigation of Trump.

“The House Committee on the Judiciary (Committee) thus may investigate whether federal law enforcement agencies or officials were involved in your investigation or indictment,” Jordan wrote in the letter. “It may also investigate whether DOJ raised any concerns about how your investigation impacted federal interests, and if so, whether and how those concerns were resolved.”

As part of its request, the Judiciary Committee is demanding access to all documents related to the Fulton County district attorney’s office’s receipt and use of federal funds, as well as any communications between Willis’s office and the DOJ throughout the course of her investigation. The letter also requests access to all materials shared between the Fulton County district attorney’s office and any federal executive branch officials related to the criminal indictment of Trump or any of the other 18 co-defendants.

Willis has until Sept. 7 to provide the materials to the Judiciary Committee, according to the letter. It’s not yet clear whether she plans to comply.

NEW: House Judiciary Chairman Rep. Jim Jordan sending letter to Fulton County DA requesting records on details of use of any federal funds and or communications with the DOJ or Jack Smith. Read here: pic.twitter.com/LmdEY6ou81 — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) August 24, 2023

Reminder: Emily Kohrs was the foreperson of the Georgia grand jury probe. Ridiculous pic.twitter.com/UqGSbMJ2Vc — Faith (@Sarah77929529) August 15, 2023

