Joe’s mask policy: ‘Do what you’re told and they’ll let you take it off’

S A T I R E

A big question on everyone’s mind is when they will finally be able to stop wearing masks.

President Joe Biden recently clarified this issue, saying people will be able to stop wearing masks as soon as absolutely everyone “has learned complete obedience to the government.”

“Both the federal and local governments have given you lots of different rules,” Biden told the press, “and all [they] want is for you to follow them unquestioningly. . . .

Biden further explained that removing mask mandates has nothing to do with how many people are vaccinated or anything else scientific or rational. “This is about demonstrating that you will do whatever we say whenever we say it,” Biden said. “When people are still talking about ‘liberty,’ then you’re just not ready.

More