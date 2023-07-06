Joe Rogan: Media, Big Tech, FBI rigged the 2020 election

by WorldTribune Staff, July 6, 2023

Joe Rogan, who has stated he is not exactly a fan of Donald Trump, said on a recent podcast that the 2020 election was absolutely rigged.

“Now, was it rigged by mail-in ballots? Nobody really knows for sure. Of course, we suspect it was, thanks to overwhelming fragmented evidence that’s all over the place,” Revolver News noted. “But we don’t have one big smoking gun that says ‘GOTCHA,’ and honestly, the scheme was likely designed that way. However, that stuff aside, Joe and Tom still agree that the election was rigged, and the culprits were the media and the FBI, and Joe can’t figure out why more people aren’t up in arms over it.”

🍿 Joe Rogan and Tom Segura discussing how MSM, Big Tech and the FBI rigged the 2020 election against President Trump: “That is a way you are going to rig an election without rigging an election.” Sound Up 🔊🔥 pic.twitter.com/bqCst14rWd — 🔥🇺🇸 KC 🇺🇸🔥 (@KCPayTreeIt) July 5, 2023

