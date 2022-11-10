Joe did that: Thanksgiving is going to cost a lot more this year

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News November 10, 2022

Thanks to Team Biden’s disastrous economic policies, those who can afford to have Thanksgiving dinner this year will be paying a lot more for it.

According to a recent study conducted by Personal Capital, at least a quarter of Americans won’t be able to afford more than $100 on the holiday and one in five doubt they will be able to cover the costs associated with Thanksgiving festivities.

Sixty-eight percent of respondents in the study said they are planning on hosting Thanksgiving dinner this year, but 57% of those said they will be keeping their gatherings small.

Additionally, 53% of hosts state that they will be making fewer dishes, 52% will be asking guests to help out with making dishes or bringing items, and 42% will be requesting guests to chip in for holiday expenses (primarily alcohol – 75% — and desserts — 46%).

The price index that tracks turkey and non-chicken poultry is up 16.9 percent.

As for some of the other traditional Thanksgiving staples:

• The index that includes pies is up 18.6 percent.

• Ice cream is up 13.3 percent.

• Canned fruits, which include cranberry sauces, are up 18.7 percent.

• Fresh potatoes are up 15.6 percent.

• The index for rolls, biscuits, and muffins is up 13.6 percent.

• Butter prices are up 26.7 percent.

• Salad dressing is up 19.7 percent.

• Gravy and sauce prices are up 14.6 percent.

Breitbart’s John Carney noted: “At least you’ll get some relief when it comes to washing it all down. The price of wine is up just 3.2 percent. Want to work off those extra-holiday pounds? The cost of the personal care services that includes personal trainers is up 5.7 percent. Practically a bargain in our age of Bidenflation.”

