Joe Biden is the ‘Old Friend’ communist China has proclaimed it can rely on

Commentary by Joe Schaeffer

The Big Guy is also the “old friend”.

While the communist Chinese have many warm relationships with Democrat and Republican establishment politicians in Washington, D.C. and across America, Joe Biden has repeatedly been lavished with the very phrase “old friend” used by a Beijing professor in a video clip boasting of China’s control over U.S. elected officials.

“Now, I’m going to drop a bomb: Because we had people up there inside America’s core circle of power, we had our old friends,” Di Dongsheng, a professor and associate dean of the School of International Studies at Renmin University in Beijing, said in a Nov. 28 speech. Di stated that he needed to tread carefully on the matter because “I can’t sell out these people.”

China has made clear on many occasions over recent years that Biden, poised to usurp the presidency in a fraud-tainted election, is a key player in the ominous circle of power mentioned by this leading regime intellectual.

In December 2013 Biden traveled to China as part of the Obama administration’s aggressively friendly outreach to the communist superpower. A transcript of remarks made by Biden and Chinese supreme leader Xi Jinping show the Red rulers’ marked affection for the then-vice president (bold added throughout):

Xi: Honorable Vice President Biden, let me again warmly welcome you to China, my old friend.

You have long been committed to the growth of China-U.S. relations, and I commend you for the large amount of work you have taken. And I hope your current visit will help us to further deepen mutual trust, exchanges, and cooperation between China and the United States.

The China-U.S. relationship has gotten off to a good start since the beginning of this year and has generally maintained the momentum of positive development. In my two meetings with President Obama – first at the Annenberg estate, and then in St. Petersburg – we agreed to work together to build a new model called Major Country Relationship between China and the United States based on mutual respect and win-win cooperation. In so doing, we set a direction for the future growth of this relationship.

Biden: Mr. President, thank you very much. And I say to your colleagues I hope you don’t think that I trespassed on taking advantage of my friendship with the President to keep him as long as I did in the other room. But I thank you very much, Mr. President, for the opportunity to meet with you again.

As we’ve discussed in the past, this new model of major country cooperation ultimately has to be based on trust and a positive notion about the motive of one another. The relationship that you and President Obama have established thus far is full of promise and real opportunity for us. If we get this relationship right, engender a new model, the possibilities are limitless.

A Reuters article on the visit noted the special rapport. “China loves its old buddy … Joe Biden,” the headline reads, and the lead sentence simply says, “That’s right: Joe Biden is huge in China.”

Reuters adds:

The state-run China News Service called Biden, who arrived for a visit to Beijing on Wednesday, “a familiar face,” while news magazine Beijing Review described him as an “old friend.”

Biden’s warm regards for China date back to the 1970s. At a 2015 lunch with Xi in Washington, he declared:

“And as President Xi knows, because of Dr. Kissinger, in 1979 as a junior senator I joined a group of very senior senators, from Jack Javits and others, on the first visit of any American elected representative to Beijing to meet with Deng Xiaoping after Dr. Kissinger and President Nixon normalized relations. And I came back at the time and said a few things that – I know I never say anything controversial, but were viewed as controversial at the time. I said that a rising and peaceful China could be and should be a very positive development in the world, and that I saw no reason back in 1979 and I see no reason why ultimately we could not work together, because the ultimate interests we have are not dissimilar.“

At this event, Biden emphasized the Obama administration’s deep commitment to China:

“Since President Xi has assumed the presidency of China, he and President Obama have met six times, establishing their own close, personal relationship as well, because both our presidents are convinced that the U.S.-China relationship will be the defining relationship of the 21st century. President Obama feels that very strongly, and I know the president of China, President Xi, does as well.”

Here again, Xi took the opportunity to refer to Biden as his old friend:

“To me Vice President Biden is an old friend, and we have interacted with each other so much and we visited each other’s countries and we spent more than 10 hours together exchanging views. And Secretary Kerry is also our old friend, and I have also seen many familiar faces in this room, friends who have made direct contribution to the growth of China-U.S. relations.

It is such a delight to see old friends again. Let me take this opportunity to express sincere appreciation to all of you and through you to American friends from all walks of life who have long dedicated themselves to China-U.S. relations.”

Note how Biden stated that he welcomed a “rising” China as a “positive development in the world.” It is a theme he has often emphasized. Speaking at Sichuan University in Chengdu during a 2011 visit to China, he said:

A rising China will fuel economic growth and prosperity and it will bring to the fore a new partner with whom we can meet global challenges together. When President Obama and I took office in January of 2009, we made our relationship with China a top priority.

A Washington Post account of this trip highlights just how tightly tied to the bloody communist hip Biden and the administration he was serving hoped to be:

Biden seemed to acknowledge the integral part China plays in the U.S. economy after Xi informally welcomed him by saying: “Good to see you again. I know you are busy with national affairs at home.”

Biden replied: “You are national affairs. You are our national affairs.”

In 2011 Biden penned a stunningly sunny op-ed in The New York Times titled “China’s Rise Isn’t Our Demise.”

He wrote:

“I remain convinced that a successful China can make our country more prosperous, not less. As trade and investment bind us together, we have a stake in each other’s success. On issues from global security to global economic growth, we share common challenges and responsibilities — and we have incentives to work together.”

His closing paragraph amounted to a propaganda statement made on behalf of the Red Chinese:

“Some may warn of America’s demise, but I’m not among them. And let me reassure you: based on my time in China, neither are the Chinese.”

Fast forward to today and China is widely expected to surpass the U.S. as the leading world superpower by 2030. Yahoo Finance reported in January that:

A new UBS (UBS) survey finds 57% of global investors predict China will replace the U.S. as the world’s biggest superpower by 2030. A majority agrees with that sentiment in every region except the United States, where only 47% expect it will happen.

Bonnie Glaser, director of the China power project at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies in Washington and a consultant for the U.S. government on east Asia, told the UK’s The Times newspaper in May that if a war were to be conducted in the Pacific:

“Every [military] simulation that has been conducted looking at the threat from China by 2030 have all ended up with the defeat of the U.S.”

Biden also fondly recalled his 1979 visit to China in May 2011 at the Opening Session of the U.S.-China Strategic & Economic Dialogue in Washington:

And on that trip when we met with then Vice Premier Deng and witnessed the changes that were being initiated, beginning to spark China’s remarkable – absolutely remarkable transformation, even back then it was clear that there was – that great things were happening. And there was also a debate – there was a debate here in the United States and quite frankly throughout most of the West as whether a rising China was in the interest of the United States and the wider world. As a young member of a Foreign Relations Committee, I wrote and I said and I believed then what I believe now: That a rising China is a positive, positive development, not only for China but for America and the world writ large.

In this same speech, Biden boasts how he and Obama specifically pushed for the astronomical growth in the number of Chinese students studying at American universities. The Obama administration was thus facilitating a project that has become a source of acute espionage concern in our country’s interior today.

Biden exclaimed:

“Last year, 130,000 Chinese were studying in the United States. They’re really good. We’re going to try to keep some of them. I’m only joking. I’m only joking. But they are.”

“Since the late 1970s, the number of Chinese students in the U.S. grew from less than 1,000 to almost 370,000 in 2019, making China the U.S.’s number one source of international students,” Quartz reported in October.

“America’s world class university system has become a soft target in the global espionage war with China, intelligence officials say — and they are pressing universities to do something about it,” NBC News reported in February.

“A lot of our ideas, technology, research, innovation is incubated on those university campuses,” Bill Evanina, the top counterintelligence official in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, told NBC. “That’s where the science and technology originates — and that’s why it’s the most prime place to steal.”

One last clipping should speak volumes as to just how close a friend China considers Biden to be. The Communist Party-owned Beijing Review wrote this of him in 2013:

China considers Biden as the one with whom it can reliably make contact, as he represents the “rational ones” in Washington. Biden first landed in China in 1979 as a member of a U.S. Congress delegation, during which he met former Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping, who was regarded as the chief architect of reform and opening up since the late 1970s. Biden has highly praised China’s reform and opening up. In his China visit in 2011, he declared in a speech in Sichuan Province, Deng’s hometown, that he has insisted since 30 years ago that China’s rise not only is significant to the Chinese people, but also meets with the interests of the United States and even the whole world.

This is the man who is now poised to enter the White House by means of massive voter fraud in targeted key battleground states. It is no exaggeration whatsoever to conclude that our bequeathed heritage as a nation of free people will be at grave risk if he is allowed to do so.

Joe Schaeffer is the former Managing Editor of The Washington Times National Weekly Edition. His columns appear at WorldTribune.com and FreePressInternational.org.

