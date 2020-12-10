Hunter Biden probe spotlights China’s powerful influence at high levels in U.S.

by WorldTribune Staff, December 10, 2020

Hunter Biden said in a statement on Dec. 9 that the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware is investigating his “tax affairs.”

CNN, which wouldn’t touch the story prior to the Nov. 3 election, reported on Thursday that investigators are examining “whether Hunter Biden and his associates violated tax and money laundering laws in business dealings in foreign countries, principally China.”

Confirmation of the investigation bolstered the recent comments by a Chinese scholar with ties to the communist government in Beijing that China has influenced American policies for decades through a covert network of operatives who penetrated the highest levels of the U.S. government and Wall Street financial institutions

The scholar, Di Dongsheng, who is a professor and associate dean of the School of International Studies at Renmin University in Beijing, said in a Nov. 28 speech that Beijing would have far more influence in Washington under a Biden administration than it has with the Trump administration.

Di said he could not provide further details about the work of Chinese agents without compromising their identities.

“Now, I’m going to drop a bomb: Because we had people up there inside America’s core circle of power, we had our old friends,” said Di, adding that he needed to speak carefully because “I can’t sell out these people.”

A video of the remarks was posted on Di‘s Weibo social media account but was quickly removed.

“In plain and simple language, during the last three to four decades, we used the core circle inside America’s real power,” Di said. “As I said, the Wall Street had a very profound influence over America’s domestic and foreign affairs since the 1970s. We used to heavily rely on them.”

After President Donald Trump was elected in 2016, “Wall Street couldn’t control Trump, because, awkwardly, there was a soft breach of contract between them, which made them hostile to each other,” he said. “During the U.S.-China trade war, they tried to help. My friends in U.S. told me that they tried to help, but they couldn’t.”

“The traditional elites, political elites, the establishment, they have a very close relationship with the Wall Street,” Di said.

To illustrate his point of how helpful Wall Street has been to the communists’ interests in the U.S., Di recounted a story, which was fused with anti-Semitic tropes, of his unsuccessful efforts in 2015 to secure the iconic D.C. bookstore Politics and Prose for the debut of Chinese supreme leader Xi Jinping’s book about China.

No matter how much he pressed or what he offered, Di was told the bookstore was unavailable, already promised to a different author. He then conveyed his failure to CCP leadership.

At the last minute, Di recounted, he was told the bookstore had suddenly changed its mind and agreed to host Xi’s book event. This was the work, he said, of someone to whom CCP leaders introduced him: “She is from a famous, leading global financial institution on Wall Street,” Di said, “the president of the Asia region of a top-level financial institution,” who speaks perfect Mandarin and has a sprawling home in Beijing.

Di’s point — that China’s close relationship with Wall Street has given it very powerful friends in the U.S. — was so clear that it sufficed for him to coyly laugh with the audience: “Do you understand what I mean? If you do, put your hands together!” They knowingly applauded.

Di also suggested that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) helped Hunter Biden obtain Chinese business deals.

Di contended that China’s ability to gain influence at the highest levels in Washington has long depended upon its powerful Wall Street allies. But those allies, he said, had difficulty controlling President Donald Trump, but would be able to exert virtually unfettered power over Biden. That is due in large part to the fact, Di said, that China cultivated extensive financial ties to Hunter Biden.

Di’s comments also reinforce a warning made last week by senior Trump administration officials that China now poses the most significant national security threat to the United States.

“The intelligence is clear,” Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said in a published article. “Beijing intends to dominate the U.S. and the rest of the planet economically, militarily and technologically. There are no moral or ethical boundaries to their pursuit of power.”

China analyst Gordon Chang said: “Di Dongsheng’s comments show the breathtaking arrogance of the Chinese elite, which now has no hesitation about expressing in public its belief that with a President Biden, China will once again control the highest levels in Washington.”

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media