Jill Biden’s first husband is backing Trump

by WorldTribune Staff, September 23, 2020

Bill Stevenson, first husband of Jill Biden, said in an interview with Inside Edition that he is voting for President Donald Trump instead of his ex-wife’s husband, Democrat Joe Biden.

Stevenson, the owner of the Delaware nightclub the Stone Balloon, said he voted for Barack Obama and Biden in 2008 and 2012 but will be voting for Trump in November because of “Trump’s stance on police issues.”

Stevenson also told Inside Edition that the story Joe and Jill Biden tell on the campaign trail about how they met is a lie.

“I was betrayed by the Bidens. Joe was my friend. Jill was my wife,” Stevenson said in the interview.

Joe and Jill Biden claim they were set up on a blind date in March 1975, a few years after Joe’s first wife, Neilia Biden, died in a car crash.

As the Bidens have told it time and again in campaign rallies and books and again most recently at the Democrat National Convention, a few years after Neilia’s death Joe saw a picture of Jill — a model — on an advertisement in Delaware in March 1975. The next day, Joe claims his brother Frank introduced Joe and Jill Biden since Frank knew Jill from college.

“The Bidens’ love story reads like a classic fairytale,” Inside Edition’s Steven Fabian said. “They saw a movie together on that blind date, fell in love, and never looked back. But Jill Biden’s ex-husband says there’s much more to the story, claiming Jill and Joe’s relationship actually started in 1974 when Stevenson was still married to Jill.”

Fabian asked Stevenson if the Bidens’ story of how they met is true.

“It was a blind date. Point blank, is that story true?” Fabian asked Stevenson.

“No, not even a little bit,” Stevenson replied.

Stevenson married Jill when she was 18, six months after they first met on the beach.

“Jill and I met on the beach in Ocean City, New Jersey, in August of 1969. Sure I fell in love with her because I married her six months later,” he said in the interview.

Despite the official 1975 blind date narrative, Fabian said that Stevenson claims he introduced the two of them years earlier — and they knew each other well.

“According to Bill Stevenson, both he and Jill first got to know Joe Biden when Biden was a county councilman in New Castle, Delaware. Stevenson asked for his help in obtaining a liquor license,” Fabian said.

Asked if he and Jill were friends with Joe Biden, Stevenson said: “Oh yeah” and “not only that, I threw a fundraiser for him in August and raised between $2,500 and $3,000. We got married in ’70. I introduced Joe to Jill in ’72. Right before the election in ’72, Jill, Joe, Neilia, and I were in his kitchen. How do you forget that?”

Fabian said that “that would be three years before that now-famous blind date.”

“Stevenson said his first inkling something was up was when Jill refused to go with him to meet Bruce Springsteen, who was booked to appear at the Stone Balloon,” Fabian said.

“She said ‘Joe asked me to keep an eye on the boys.’ ” Stevenson said. “I just thought in the back of my mind, ‘Hmmm.’ ”

“Then one day a man came into his bar and asked him to pay damages for a fender bender that involved Jill,” Fabian said.

“He looks at me, and he says, ‘Oh, she wasn’t driving.’ I said, ‘Her beloved Corvette she wasn’t driving?’ He goes, ‘Sen. Biden was driving it,’ and I went, ‘What?’ ” Stevenson recalled.

“Did you confront Jill at the time and say, ‘What’s going on here?’ ” Fabian asked.

“Yes I did,” Stevenson replied. “She didn’t say anything. She just looked at me. I said, ‘You gotta go. You gotta go get your own place.’ ”

Jill Biden and Bill Stevenson were formally divorced in May of 1975.

Fabian asked Stevenson why he waited until now to tell this story.

“We’re talking about decades and decades ago. This story comes out right before the election; a lot of people are going to ask some questions,” Fabian asked.

“It’s years ago, but guess what? It’s so current right now because he is picking on people about character,” Stevenson replied.

