Japanese researchers warn against blood transfusions from Covid injection recipients

by WorldTribune Staff, March 20, 2024

Researchers in Japan are warning about the risks associated with blood transfusions from individuals who have received Covid mRNA shots.

In a March 14 preprint, the authors noted:

“The impact of these genetic vaccines on blood products and the actual damage caused by them are unknown at present. Therefore, in order to avoid these risks and prevent further expansion of blood contamination and complication of the situation, we strongly request that the vaccination campaign using genetic vaccines be suspended and that a harm–benefit assessment be carried out as early as possible.

“As we have repeatedly stated, the health injuries caused by genetic vaccination are already extremely serious, and it is high time that countries and relevant organizations take concrete steps together to identify the risks and to control and resolve them.”

In a March 20 report for The Highwire, Tracy Beanz and Michelle Edwards noted that the Red Cross currently does not sort blood donors by Covid vaccine status.

It is also well-known, Beanz and Edwards wrote, “that the genetic jabs (they are not ‘vaccines’) developed by both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna pose numerous risks with their use, including post-jab thrombotic events, cardiovascular complications, as well as a wide variety of diseases involving all organs and systems, including the nervous system.

In their article titled “Concerns regarding Transfusions of Blood Products Derived from Genetic Vaccine Recipients and Proposals for Specific Measures,” the researchers called medical professionals’ attention to the risks associated with blood transfusions using blood products derived from people who received the mRNA injections.

The seven researchers, affiliated with Asahikawa Medical University, Tokyo Medical University Hospital, MCL Corporation, Kyoto, Okamura Memorial Hospital, Tokyo University of Science, and Kokoro Medical Corporation in Japan, asserted that the risks associated with blood transfusions from individuals who have received the Covid mRNA shots encompass a wide range of potential complications.

High on the list are blood abnormalities. The researchers wrote:

“Although it is unknown at present whether secondary damage is caused by transfusion of blood products derived from genetic vaccine recipients, it is necessary for medical institutions and administrative organizations to respond and investigate cooperatively, keeping various possibilities in mind, because the mechanisms such as the toxicity of the spike protein itself and the effects of the LNPs and modified mRNA on the immune response have not been fully elucidated and are still under study.

“It should be emphasized that a significant proportion of the COVID-19 PVS (post-vaccination syndrome) in mRNA vaccine recipients is due to toxic spike proteins, and the inclusion of structures in the receptor-binding domain within these proteins that may induce prion disease is particularly alarming.”

Beanz and Edwards noted that “much appreciation” is due to the researchers for highlighting “that the effects of the LNPs (lipid nanoparticles, which invade the entire body) and modified mRNA on the immune response are ‘still under study.’ That observation is undoubtedly an absolute, given the forced global clinical trial currently underway allowing the deep-state swindlers to tamper with toxic mRNA technology to one day include it in everything, including our food.”

The researchers are calling for exhaustive testing protocols before blood donations, including screening for spike proteins, vaccine components, immune markers, and potential neurotoxicity indicators to identify any adverse effects.

The researchers wrote:

“It is expected that the situation will already be complicated because, in contrast to previous drug disasters, genetic vaccination was implemented on a global scale and simultaneously for a substantial number of people. This means, as in the context of the coronavirus pandemic, or even more critically, that there is an urgent necessity for legislation and international treaties explicitly elucidating bilateral and multilateral agreements concerning the management of blood products. These legal frameworks should delineate regulations governing the handling of blood products and establish protocols for governmental compensation and response to issues and hazards associated with these products, including penalties and prohibitions. For example, the International Health Regulations (IHR) 2005 may be helpful, but given the WHO’s strong push for genetic vaccination, another framework may be needed.”

