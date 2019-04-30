Ivanka and Jared lead charge for new narrative: Nation’s booming economy

by WorldTribune Staff, April 30, 2019

The delivery of the Mueller report “marked a positive starting point for us to begin telling the stories of our achievements that have gone untold so far,” a Trump administration official said.

White House senior advisers Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are leading “an outward push to highlight President Trump’s successes,” an administration ally told the Washington Examiner.

The two launched the narrative on April 29 at the Milken Institute Global Conference.

Ivanka Trump at the Los Angeles conference emphasized that the administration is a job creation machine. She said there are more job openings in the U.S., at over 7 million, than unemployed, at about 6.2 million.

She also spoke about her efforts to expand job opportunities and apprenticeships and tweeted, “200+ companies have Pledged +7.3 Million NEW opportunities for career enhancement, on-the-job training & apprenticeships!”

Politico’s Morning Money column wrote that there “was a near fist fight between attendees trying to squeeze into the Ivanka Trump lunch panel…The line to get in was INSANE.”

Kushner addressed the administration’s successes on the world stage.

Kushner “will have an outsized role on that as he unveils his plan for Middle East peace and a border and immigration plan to highlight legal immigration,” Washington Examiner columnist Paul Bedard noted.

The conference came on the heels of a report that the economy grew at 3.2% in early 2019, much higher than expected.

A new Gallup poll said the economic environment should boost President Donald Trump’s re-election chances, especially because Americans feel better about their financial situation than they have in nearly 20 years.

Said Gallup: “Continued positive economic news, including sustained low unemployment and economic growth, are giving Americans some peace of mind about their own finances. As the 2020 presidential election approaches, a robust economy works in President Donald Trump’s favor, as history has shown that a strong economy can buoy a sitting president’s chances of re-election. Given the sharp political polarization in the U.S. today, Trump’s inability to make inroads with Democrats means he will need to appeal to independent voters and will most certainly need economic conditions to remain positive to do so.”

