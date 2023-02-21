It’s war: Despite outrage, drag story hours spreading nationwide

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, February 21, 2023

Widespread outrage by parents has not deterred the Left which is intent on getting drag queens and kings into public libraries, K-12 schools, and universities nationwide.

The movement, which exposes young children to sexually-charged content, has the support of Democrat politicians, school administrators and teachers, Hollywood celebrities, and Big Media.

The only thing standing in the way of the proliferation of drag story hour are outspoken parents and a few Republican politicians with a backbone.

Who is winning?

“Last June, we had almost an event a day during Pride Month,” said Jonathan Hamilt, executive director of the national nonprofit Drag Story Hour. “We’re in public schools, private schools and then school libraries within those schools, and in the public libraries.”

Drag Story Hour, which dropped the word “queen” to include female “drag kings” who impersonate men, lists 32 chapters in 20 states and the District of Columbia, as well as in Denmark, Germany, Sweden, and Japan, Valerie Richardson reported for The Washington Times last month.

The first reported drag queen story hour was held in December 2015 at the San Francisco Public Library.

“Since then, cross-dressing men in exaggerated makeup and costumes have made hundreds of appearances in public libraries nationwide, opening another front in the pitched battle over exposing children to sexually charged concepts in the name of diversity and inclusion,” Richardson wrote.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, a Democrat, said in a speech that there should be “a drag queen for every school. Not only are they not hurting our kids, drag queens make everything better. Drag queens are fun. Drag queens are entertainment.”

While Democrats have no problem exposing young children, over the objections of their parents, to the sexually-charged drag shows, some Republicans are fighting back.

Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis filed a legal complaint against the institution responsible for hosting “A Drag Queen Christmas” event, which children were allowed to attend.

DeSantis filed a six-count legal complaint against the Orlando Philharmonic Foundation for “exposing minor children to lewd sexual acts during a drag show that took place in Orlando on December 28,” local outlet The Floridian reported.

The show featured sexually provocative content like displays of prosthetic breasts and genitalia, “portrayals of simulated masturbation,” as well as “sexualized adaptations of popular children’s Christmas songs” including one called “Screwdolph the Red-Nippled Reindeer,” according to Florida’s complaint.

Richardson noted that some critics “are increasingly pushing back” against the drag story hours: “In the past few months, protesters have greeted drag queen story hours in California, Maryland and New York. A drag queen reading at a school in Columbus, Ohio, was canceled in December over security concerns about a planned rally by the Proud Boys militia.”

YouTube personality Alex Stein, in a Dec. 10 video outside the New York Public Library, stated: “Letting children have drag queens read to them – that’s disgusting. You guys should be disgusted with yourselves. That’s sexual indoctrination. Why would a kid need to know anything about sex?”

Hamlit insists that having a drag storyteller read to children is “a great way for them to experience diversity and otherness at a young age.”

“When you grow up to be an adult in the real world, you’re going to have co-workers and neighbors and family members who look and act different from you,” Hamilt said, adding “we want them to not be bigoted or racist or homophobic.”

The Daily Citizen, a publication of Focus on the Family, called it “a concerted effort to come after your children and grandchildren so they participate in and adopt sexual and gender radicalness.”

The program took a hit in 2019 when a Houston Public Library drag storyteller was found to be a registered sex offender. The library apologized, said it had failed to complete a background check and put the event on hiatus. Hamilt said the reading was organized by a “rogue group” and not Drag Story Hour.

“We’re expanding,” Hamilt said. “We work with kids with autism and other special needs. We do bilingual readings. We work with senior citizens. We work with middle schoolers and high schoolers. We speak at lots of universities and conferences in higher education. We have a lot of diverse programming we do all throughout our community. It’s not just reading storybooks to children.”

