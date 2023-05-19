It’s Bilderberg time; Know where your local elites are?

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, May 19, 2023

Deep-pocketed elites who are well positioned to avoid transparency will meet in secret in Lisbon, Portugal this weekend for the annual meeting of the Bilderberg Group.

The group operates under the Chatham House Rule, which means participants are “free to use the information received but neither the identity nor the affiliation of the speakers or participants can be revealed,” according to the Bilderberg website. “There is no detailed agenda, no resolutions are proposed, no votes are taken and no policy statements are issued.”

What isn’t kept under wraps is that the Bilderberg Group was founded by globalists and is part of a cabal of elitist organizations, which includes the World Economic Forum, that are loosely tied together, have overlapping participants, and aspire to create a one-world system under Western control.

Chatham House (Royal Institute of International Affairs), the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), and Trilateral Commission are other groups in the elitist cabal.

Technocracy.News Editor Patrick Wood points out that “no less than four U.S. attendees (at Bilderberg 2023) are members of the Trilateral Commission. Nonagenarian Henry Kissinger appears to be passing his globalistic baton to (former Google CEO) Eric Schmidt. Non-U.S. attendees also included members of the Trilateral Commission.”

In a May 18 substack.com analysis, Leo Hohmann noted: “The one common denominator of all these groups, whether Bilderberg, WEF, Trilaterals or CFR, is this: A passion for globalism, depopulation and a strengthening of the elites’ already oppressive choke hold over the levers of power in governments, religion, NGOs, business and financial institutions.”

According to the Bilderberg website, the key topics for discussion this year are:

• AI

• Banking System

• China

• Energy Transition

• Europe

• Fiscal Challenges

• India

• Industrial Policy and Trade

• NATO

• Russia

• Transnational Threats

• Ukraine

• U.S. Leadership

“The fact that the banking system is on the agenda is not encouraging,” Hohmann wrote. “Many have predicted that the globalist cartel will use an engineered banking collapse to solidify support for new central bank digital currencies.”

The Bilderberg guest list is by invitation only and can be seen here. This year’s list includes two-time failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams; former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger (who will turn 100 on May 27); Deputy Prime Minister of Canada Chrystia Freeland (who played a prominent role in working with the banks to shut down the truckers’ freedom movement); Joe Biden’s Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines (who was present at the October 2019 Event 201 meetings that strategized the Covid pandemic); Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg; Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte; Biden’s Senior Director for Technology and National Security on the National Security Council Tarun Chhabra; CEO of Pfizer Albert Bourla; CEO of OpenAI Sam Altman; as well as journalists from The Atlantic, The Economist (Rothschild magazine), the Financial Times, and various heads of state, top bureaucrats and CEOs from around the Western world.

Hohmann added: “It is important to note, however, that some of the more high-level participants in Bilderberg meetings, are not listed and are hidden from the public.”

Membership . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish