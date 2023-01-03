It is Jan. 3, 2023: Nancy Pelosi is not Speaker, Liz Cheney is out of Congress

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, January 3, 2023

The Swamp rarely coughs up good news these days, but when it happens, take note.

As of today, Jan. 3, 2023, Nancy Pelosi’s reign as Speaker of the House is over.

Also today, Liz Cheney is no longer in Congress.

Former President Donald Trump, whose 2020 State of the Union speech was infamously ripped up by Pelosi on live TV, said in a Truth Social post:

“This is the year that Nancy Pelosi became the first woman to lose the House of Representatives twice in a lifetime, and lose two highly partisan and ill conceived Impeachment Hoax’s to a President who created the best Economy, with no Inflation, Energy Independence, and the safest Southern Border in the history of our Country. Pelosi also failed to follow my recommendation to have 10,000 to 20,000 soldiers available to protect D.C. from the Election Fraud Protest of January 6th.”

The Gateway Pundit’s Joe Hoft noted: “It’s a great day for the USA … America’s founding fathers must have rolled over in their graves watching the actions that Pelosi took as Speaker of the House. As Speaker, spending and corruption were out of control. The border is wide open, crime is destroying Democrat-led cities, inflation is at 40-year highs and the markets had their worst year since 1871.”

The Washington Free Beacon noted that one of Pelosi’s most famous lines “should be on her monument, if she gets one.” That line came not long before the House of Representatives passed the Affordable Care Act (ACA) in March 2010, when Pelosi stated: “We have to pass the bill, so you can find out what’s in it.”

The Patriot Post brought up another lowlight: “Nancy Pelosi will be remembered for the most childish, most petty, most despicable breach of decorum in the modern history of American politics, which she achieved when on the night of February 4, 2020, she conspicuously and flamboyantly tore up President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech while the nation looked on – in violation of 18 U.S. Code § 2071. It was a pathetic display, one befitting a petulant teenager, and it marked the bottoming-out of American politics. And it was premeditated, as evidenced by the little starter-tears she methodically worked into each section of the speech. We challenge you: Name another politician who, given the history and the majesty and the gravitas of the office, would have defiled the speakership in such a way. That’s what Nancy Pelosi will be remembered for.”

Hoft added that the “only winner during Pelosi’s realm of horror was her husband Paul Pelosi’s investment accounts.”

As for Cheney, who entered the House in 2017 at the same time Trump’s presidency began, “she was promoted by outgoing Speaker Paul Ryan upon his departure from the House in 2019. Her purpose was to obstruct and attack President Trump in Paul Ryan’s absence,” Hoft noted. “Her career ended when she joined the corrupt Jan. 6 committee in the House. This cost Cheney her career as a Representative after losing the 2022 primary in Wyoming by one of the largest, if not the largest, shellacking for an incumbent House member in U.S. history.”

Following Cheney’s monumental defeat, Trump wrote on Truth Social: “Liz Cheney should be ashamed of herself, the way she acted, and her spiteful, sanctimonious words and actions towards others. Now she can finally disappear into the depths of political oblivion where, I am sure, she will be much happier than she is right now.”

While she was there, however, Cheney’s willingness to wallow in the Swamp made her a wealthy woman.

According to OpenSecrets, Cheney was worth $7 million when she entered Congress in 2017. She was paid $174,000 per year as a member of Congress.

Breitbart News reported in August that Cheney’s net worth ballooned to as much as $44 million by 2020.

Fox New host Tucker Carlson noted: “There’s probably an honest explanation for all of this. We’re not accusing her of robbing liquor stores, but you have to wonder, how did Liz Cheney make more than thirty-six million dollars in six years of public service? That’s six million a year. Huh! Good gig!”

