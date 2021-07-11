Israeli terror victim’s family slams Biden for siding with Palestinian terrorist

by WorldTribune Staff, July 11, 2021

Joe Biden and his administration should be ashamed for siding with a Palestinian terrorist who murdered an Israeli teenager, the teen’s family said.

The terrorist, Muntassir Shalabi, killed Yehuda Guetta, 19, and wounded two other people when he carried out a drive-by shooting on a group of Israeli teenagers at the Tapuach junction in Samaria, also known as the West Bank.

Shalabi, who has American citizenship, owns a large mansion near Ramallah. The Jerusalem Post, citing a local left-wing organization in Israel, reported that three of Shalabi’s children live in the mansion, and another four live in the U.S.

Israel demolished the mansion.

Team Biden issued a statement critical of Israel for demolishing the mansion of the terrorist.

“We believe it is critical for all parties to refrain from unilateral steps that exacerbate tensions and undercut efforts to advance a negotiated two-state solution. This certainly includes the punitive demolition of Palestinian homes,” the statement read. “As we stated numerous times, the home of an entire family should not be demolished for the actions of one individual.”

Guetta’s father, Elisha, said the family was “shocked that the U.S. is condemning the demolition of [the home of] my son’s murderer and is supporting a terrorist who arrived from the U.S. to carry out a vicious shooting terror attack against innocent Jewish students. It would be expected that the U.S., which has often been the victim of terrorism, would stand with terror victims rather than with their murderers.”

Israel has a policy of demolishing the homes of terrorists as a means of deterring terrorists who are subsidized by the Palestinian Authority leadership, as well as by radical Islamic clerics.

New Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett defended the policy, saying that while “the Prime Minister appreciates and respects the U.S.,” he “acts solely in accordance with security considerations of the State of Israel and the need for protection of the lives of Israeli citizens.”

Breitbart News reported that Shalabi was arrested three days after the attack after authorities tracked him down at a hideout in the Palestinian village of Silwad. He was charged with intentional homicide, three counts of attempted homicide, using and possessing an unlicensed weapon, and obstruction of justice.

