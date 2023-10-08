Israel-Hamas war: Massacre at rave party near Gaza; Biden policies under attack

by WorldTribune Staff, October 8, 2023

Iran-backed Hamas terrorists on paragliders descended on a rave dance party and peace festival in southern Israel and slaughtered at least 240 young partygoers on Saturday.

Thousands had attended the all-night rave which began Friday night near Kibbutz Re’im, close to the Gaza border. It was one of a number of sites attacked by terrorists who had infiltrated from the Gaza Strip.

Video from the scene shows terrified partygoers running for their cars or fleeing into the desert as gunfire is heard in the background.

The Israeli death toll from the surprise Hamas attack launched Saturday morning has risen to over 700.

More than 2,000 Israelis are reported injured, including at least 20 in critical condition and at least 330 seriously wounded.

Meanwhile, Republicans slammed Joe Biden as being partly responsible for Hamas’s assault on Israel by providing billions to Iran, which funds and supports the terrorist group.

In September, the Biden administration allowed the transfer of $6 billion in frozen assets to Iran — which funds and supports Hamas — in exchange for the release of five Americans.

The White House stressed at the time that Iran could only use the funds for “food, medicine, medical equipment that would not have a dual military use” — but Iran waved off the terms and publicly boasted they would deploy the cash “wherever we need it.”

“These Hamas attacks are a disgrace and Israel has every right to defend itself with overwhelming force. Sadly, American taxpayer dollars helped fund these attacks, which many reports are saying came from the Biden Administration,” former President Donald Trump said in a statement.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said, “Iran has helped fund this war against Israel, and Joe Biden’s policies that have gone easy on Iran has helped to fill their coffers. Israel is now paying the price for those policies. We’re going to stand with the State of Israel, they need to root out Hamas and we need to stand up to Iran.”

“You gave the Iranian Regime $6 billion to launch this war. Resign!,” Richard Grenell, a Director of National Intelligence in the Trump administration, wrote in response to a tweet of condolence from Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

A claim in a news report that American weapons seized in Afghanistan have ended up in the hands Hamas has taken on renewed significance after the terror attacks in Israel.

According to a Newsweek report published in June, an Israeli commander said a number of the U.S. small arms seized by the Taliban in Afghanistan have already been observed in the hands of Palestinian groups operating in the Gaza Strip.

The report began recirculating on social media amid accusations that the Biden administration helped fund Hamas’s terrorist attack on Israel.

Last month, Israel ordered tens of thousands of 155mm artillery shells through a $60 million contract with Elbit Systems amid tension on the country’s northern border.

The government and the company announced the deal for the M107-A3 projectiles for the the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) artillery corps. The order follows a move by the U.S. to withdraw 300,000 shells stored in Israel that were transferred to Ukraine.

The IDF has reported killing more than 400 terrorists and retaking some sites infiltrated by the terrorists.

Rocket fire from Gaza into Israel also continues, with the total launched since Saturday morning now believed to exceed 4,000.

IDF naval commandos reported intercepting and killing a five-person terror cell trying to infiltrate Israel via the Zikim beach.

Family members have begun to publicly identify relatives kidnapped by Hamas from online videos. The number of Israelis taken hostage and transported to the Gaza Strip is still unknown. Unconfirmed reports suggest there could be up to 100, while an Egyptian mediator claimed on Sunday that there are at least “several dozen.”

In video from the rave, Israelis can be seen running from the scene and hurriedly getting into cars as they attempt to escape the festival in the north-western Negev desert, about 5 miles from the city of Ofakim.

“Palestinian terrorists invaded a festival where hundreds of Israelis were camping out for the Shemini Atzeret holiday. The panic caused by this is evident on the faces of the civilians being targeted by heavily armed militants. Pray for Israel,” one video states.

“We received a ‘red siren’ [rocket warning] alert. It led to chaos, especially among the vehicles trying to exit,” DailyMail.com cited a festivalgoer named Daniel as saying. “Then gunshots began, and we had to start running. Currently, we are in hiding, waiting for assistance.”

The rocket siren was quickly drowned out by gunshots when heavily armed Hamas militants arrived on the scene.

The lifeless body of one of the partygoers, German citizen Shani Louk, was tossed in the back of a pickup and paraded through the streets of Gaza where Hamas terrorists chanted “Allahu Akbar!”

One student who was kidnapped by Hamas terrorists is Noa Argamani. Video shows the 25-year-old being snatched by a terrorist on a motorcycle, with her outstretched arms pointing towards her helpless boyfriend, pleading for her life.

She screams “Don’t kill me! No, no, no” – but the gunman speeds off. Noa has not been seen since.

Her boyfriend, Avi Nathan, distraught and helpless, is left behind in the desert. He too is also missing.

The footage of Noa’s kidnapping was widely shared on social media.

🚨🚨WARNING: DISTURBING CONTENT Palestinians parading around the body of a young Israeli woman. These are the people world leaders want Israel to make peace with. Biden gave Iran $6 Billion on 9/11 last month https://t.co/Z3YzBR3iVQ pic.twitter.com/1WchYkZfbt — Eternal Optimist (@etoptimist) October 7, 2023

Breaking News Israel: Riots are being reported in Northern Israel as local Israeli Arabs start to attack infrastructure with unconfirmed reports that they are attacking Israeli civilians and setting fires. Areas with mixed populations are becoming increasingly tense.#Arabs… pic.twitter.com/KfwMKRYsMd — Jim Ferguson (@JimFergusonUK) October 7, 2023

Please Support Real Journalism

Hello! . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish