ISIS claims responsibility for attack that killed 95 at Soleimani grave site in Iran

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News January 4, 2024

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack near the grave site of Iranian Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani.

The attack, the deadliest in Iran since the Iranian revolution, left 95 people dead and 284 injured, reports say. Thousands of Iranians had gathered at the site to commemorate the fourth anniversary of Soleimani’s death.

Iran’s Tasnim News Agency, quoting what it called informed sources, said “two bags carrying bombs went off” at the site.

“The perpetrators … of this incident apparently detonated the bombs by remote control,” the agency said.

The explosions occurred in Kerman, about 820 kilometers southeast of the capital, Teheran.

The IRNA news agency quoted Kerman Mayor Saeed Tabrizi as saying the bombs exploded 10 minutes apart.

Three paramedics who rushed to the scene after the first explosion were among those killed, said Iran’s Red Crescent.

IRNA said the first explosion took place around 700 meters from Soleimani’s grave while the other was around one kilometer away.

“It does look like a terrorist attack, the type of thing we’ve seen ISIS do in the past. And as far as we’re aware, that’s kind of I think our going assumption at the moment,” a U.S. official told CNN.

Maj. Gen. Soleimani, who headed the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), a U.S. State Department-Designated Foreign Terrorist Organization, was killed in a U.S. drone strike ordered by President Donald Trump in 2020.

Iran called him a martyr after his death, and Iranian leaders vowed to take revenge for his killing. The country also sanctioned U.S. citizens and threatened Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who were in office when Solemani was killed.

Your Choice

Publishers and Citizen Journalists: Start your Engines