Is Kamala ready to replace Biden? No, according to 63 percent in poll

by WorldTribune Staff, July 20, 2021

A new poll has found that most likely American voters are “not very confident” or “not confident at all” that Kamala Harris is ready to Joe Biden based.

The Trafalgar Group poll of 1,000 likely 2022 voters, conducted with the Convention of States Action, found that only 31 percent were “somewhat confident or “very confident” and 63 percent were not confident in the ability of Harris to handle the top job.

Biden, who turns 79 in November, has not said whether he will run for re-election in 2024.

Among Republicans, the poll found that 88 percent believe Harris is not ready to replace Biden while a surprising 42 percent of Democrats polled also had little faith in the California Democrat. For Independent voters, 61 percent said Harris wasn’t up to the job.

Mark Meckler, president of the Convention of States Action, cited poll results released July 7 that showed 56 percent of U.S. voters believe Biden is not fully executing the duties of his office and that “others are directing [his] policy and agenda.”

“Our last poll found that most Americans don’t believe Joe Biden is actually running the country, and today we’re learning voters think Kamala Harris’ tenure as vice president has been a disaster, and she’s absolutely not ready to step in and take his place,” Meckler said.

Two of Harris’s staffers recently decided to leave their positions in what reports say in a continuing pattern of Harris creating a toxic work environment that dates back to her time as San Francisco district attorney.

A to a June 30 report by Politico Harris created “a tense and at times dour office atmosphere” in which “ideas are ignored or met with harsh dismissals and decisions are dragged out.”

According to report by Business Insider, Barbara O’Connor, a communications professor at California State University, Sacramento, told the outlet that at least 20 interns who had worked in Harris’s attorney general and Senate offices sought her advice in tears. O’Connor said that she helped several of them transfer out of Harris’s offices at the time.

There have also been high-dollar settlements linked to the Harris’s former staff.

In 2011, a settlement was reached between the California Justice Department and a top aide to then-Attorney General Harris. Upon leaving, Terri Carbaugh, chief deputy attorney general, signed a nondisclosure agreement and received a $34,900 settlement, an amount just below the $35,000 limit that would have necessitated approval by the state Department of Finance.

