Is it possible? Could ‘The Big Guy’ really face impeachment?

by WorldTribune Staff, June 27, 2023

Whistleblower testimony alleges that Joe Biden was a willing participant in his son’s foreign business deals. According to one bombshell document, Joe Biden was in the room when Hunter Biden sent a threatening WhatsApp message to Chinese businessman Henry Zhao demanding to know why Zhao had not held up his side of an undisclosed deal.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan said on Sunday that impeachment was definitely on the table.

“We’re driven by the facts and the Constitution. If the facts show there were high crimes, misdemeanors, bribery, treason, whatever — if the facts show there’s a crime there that warrants impeachment, our duty compels us,” Jordan told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo. “But first we have to first get all the facts on the table.”

So, are the walls really closing in on Joe Biden?

“There’s now evidence that Hunter Biden, at the very least, employed Joe Biden as a prop to peddle influence around the world. And there’s evidence that Joe Biden was, at the very least, willing to go along with it,” David Greenfield noted in a June 26 analysis for FrontPage Magazine.

“The nicest possible interpretation of events here was that Joe Biden was helping his crackhead son peddle influence to support his family, and his drug and hooker habit, but didn’t personally profit from any of it,” Greenfield wrote. “The other interpretation is that the Big Guy was getting paid too.”

Two whistleblowers said in testimony to Congress that, from 2014-2019, Hunter Biden personally received $8.3 million from Ukraine, China, and Romania and didn’t pay taxes on the income, but the Biden Department of Justice attempted to block the IRS agents investigating the tax violations.

In total, Hunter Biden and associates received $17.3 million from the three countries, according to the whistleblowers.

The emerging evidence, Greenfield wrote, “keeps tilting toward the Big Guy theory of political corruption.”

Peter Schweizer, head of the “Government Accountability Institute,” told Bartiromo on FNC’s “Sunday Morning Futures” that he tipped off the House Oversight Committee to look into records for a private global cell phone he alleges Hunter Biden’s business gave to Joe Biden during his time as vice president:

“It’s interesting, what is the line of communications between Hunter Biden and his business partners and Joe Biden when he’s vice president of the United States? It’s not the government phone, it’s not Joe Biden’s personal phone,” Schweizer said. “We know from the laptop that Hunter Biden’s business paid for a private phone line that Joe Biden used while he was vice president. It was from AT&T, it was $300 a month, it was a global phone where you could access somebody anywhere around the world.”

The non-government phone “is already a massive violation of national security,” Greenfield noted. “Top government officials are not just supposed to be using any phones and this one came from a company tied to foreign and enemy nationals. Worse still, if Joe Biden is using a special phone to talk to his son and to foreign government officials, including the Burisma boss who allegedly bribed him, that is catastrophically bad. It suggests that he had secured a phone to specifically bypass government oversight, and one less likely to be traced to him.”

Greenfield concluded: “Combine that with the twenty shell companies that the money was being moved into and we have something that looks a whole lot like organized crime. And even the most amateurish FBI agent could smell it.”

🚨Jim Jordan FINALLY asked if Joe Biden IMPEACHMENT is on the table: “It sure is.” pic.twitter.com/aHZjI1PLut — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 26, 2023

Membership . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish