IRS ‘whistleblower X,’ says DOJ officials ‘hamstrung’ Hunter Biden investigation

by WorldTribune Staff, July 19, 2023

IRS “whistleblower X,” who was identified on Wednesday as Joseph Ziegler, testified before the House Oversight Committee that, in the investigation of Hunter Biden, “It appeared to me, based on what I experienced, that the U.S. Attorney in Delaware in our investigation was constantly hamstrung, limited, and marginalized by DOJ officials.”

Ziegler, a 13-year special agent within the IRS’s Criminal Investigation Division, described himself as a “gay Democrat married to a man.”

“I believe I am risking my career, my reputation, and my casework outside of the investigation we are here to discuss. I ultimately made the decision to come forward after what I believe were multiple attempts at blowing the whistle in the Internal Revenue Service. No one should be above the law, regardless of your political affiliation,” Ziegler told the committee.

Ziegler read a list of what he said were improper deductions on Hunter Biden’s false tax return for 2018.

“There is nothing that indicates Hunter Biden will be required to amend his false tax return for 2018 — a false tax return that includes improper deductions for prostitutes, sex clubs, and his adult children’s tuition,” Ziegler said.

Ziegler was expected to testify on Wednesday that Hunter Biden “should have been charged with a tax felony, and not only the tax misdemeanor charge,” and that communications and text messages reviewed by investigators “may be a contradiction” to what Joe Biden “was saying about not being involved in Hunter’s oversea business dealings.”

He was also expected to explain the “corrosion of ethical standards and the abuse of power that threaten our nation” that he has witnessed.

Ziegler was also expected to testify on several instances in which prosecutors “did not follow the ordinary process, slow-walked the investigation, and put in place unnecessary approvals and roadblocks from effectively and efficiently investigating the case,” including prosecutors blocking questioning and interviewing of Hunter Biden’s adult children.

Ziegler was also expected to ask Congress and the Biden administration to “consider a special counsel” for the Hunter Biden investigation and “all the related cases and spin-off investigations that have come forward from this investigation.”

Mark Lytle, an attorney for IRS whistleblower Gary Shapely told Fox News host Martha MacCallum that U.S. Attorney David Weiss, the Delaware prosecutor assigned to Hunter Biden’s case, said he had no power to bring charges against Hunter Biden.

Whistleblower Gary Shapely said David Weiss disclosed this to him on one of his in-person meetings with the U.S. Attorney.

Shapley’s lawyer recently told Fox News that Weiss tried to charge Hunter Biden in California and DC, but the Joe Biden-appointed US Attorneys would not approve.

