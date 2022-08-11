IRS deletes job advertisement seeking applicants ‘willing to use deadly force’

by WorldTribune Staff, August 11, 2022

SWAMP WATCH

The IRS has deleted from its website a job posting in which applicants would be required to “carry a firearm and be willing to use deadly force, if necessary.”

The ad touting the “willing to use deadly force” requirement was deleted from the IRS’s jobs page listing of vacancies for special agents (SAs) to be placed around the country allegedly to root out financial fraud.

The feds began running the employment ad even though Congress has yet to give final approval for Team Biden to hire an army of some 87,000 new IRS agents.

“SAs are known for their financial investigative expertise in areas, such as, tax fraud, public corruption, cybercrimes, narcotics, terrorism, and much more. Today’s sophisticated schemes demand the analytical ability of financial investigators to trace transactions through complex financial records,” said the tax collection agency.

The special agents must “be willing and able to participate in arrests, execution of search warrants, and other dangerous assignments,” the ad said.

“As a Special Agent you will combine your accounting skills with law enforcement skills to investigate financial crimes,” the job advertisement read.

“No matter what the source, all income earned, both legal and illegal, has the potential of becoming involved in crimes which fall within the investigative jurisdiction of the IRS Criminal Investigation. Because of the expertise required to conduct these complex financial investigations, IRS Special Agents are considered the premier financial investigators for the Federal government,” the job posting continued.

Those hired would be required to work a minimum of 50 hours and be on call 24/7. The salary is $50,704 to $89,636. With 24 days off.

The original job posting was deleted Monday after it was shared on Twitter by documentarian Ford Fischer, garnering thousands of interactions.

The IRS is hiring new special agents! Requirements include working min “50 hours per week, which may include irregular hours, and be on-call 24/7, including holidays and weekends” and “Carry a firearm and be willing to use deadly force, if necessary.”https://t.co/uvwbrAkIit pic.twitter.com/z0aVX6uoMr — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) August 10, 2022

WorldTribune.com reported in June that, between March 1 and June 1 of this year, the IRS spent some $700,000 on firearm ammunition.

According to a report from OpenTheBooks published in 2020, the IRS had stockpiled 4,600 guns and five million rounds of ammunition as of Jan. 1, 2019. With Democrats calling for $80 billion in additional funding and the hiring of 87,000 new IRS agents, that arsenal was expected to grow significantly.

