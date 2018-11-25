Iran’s Rouhani calls on world’s Muslims to join holy war against USA-Trump-Israel

by WorldTribune Staff, November 25, 2018

Addressing the annual Islamic Unity Conference in Teheran on Nov. 24, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called on Muslims worldwide to unite against the Trump administration and the “fake regime” in Israel.

Rouhani dropped his moderate posture and embraced the harsh rhetoric used by Iran’s leaders who regularly condemn Israel and predict its demise.

“Submitting to the West headed by America would be treason against our religion … and against the future generations of this region,” Rouhani said in a speech broadcast live on state television.

“We have a choice to either roll out red carpets for criminals, or to forcefully stand against injustice and remain faithful to our Prophet, our Koran and our Islam,” Rouhani said, in an apparent reference to Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states which have close ties to Washington.

Rouhani said “one of the negative results of World War II was the formation of a cancerous tumor in the region.” He went on to refer to Israel as a “fake regime” set up by Western countries.

Speaking at the conference by video link from Gaza, Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh warned Gulf states against improving relations with Israel. “There is no future for this enemy (Israel) on the land of Palestine,” said Haniyeh. “And there is no future for these efforts at normalization.”

Iran is “ready to defend the interests of the Saudi people against terrorism, aggression and the superpowers… and we don’t ask for $450 billion to do it,” Rouhani said, referring to Saudi Arabia’s contracts with the United States.

In response to Rouhani’s comments, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz tweeted: “I strongly condemn the unacceptable statements by President Rouhani regarding Israel. Questioning Israel’s right to exist and calling for its destruction is absolutely unacceptable.”

Kurz added that Austria has a historic responsibility to fight anti-Semitism and support Israel. “The security of Israel is not negotiable for Austria,” he said.

