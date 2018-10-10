Iran gloats over Nikki Haley’s exit: ‘New sheriff in town’ is gone

by WorldTribune Staff, October 10, 2018

Iran celebrated the news on Oct. 9 that U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley had submitted her resignation.

” ‘New Sheriff in town’ is no longer,” tweeted Alireza Miryousefi, head of the press office at the Iranian Mission to the United Nations.

Miryousefi was referencing Haley’s remarks at the AIPAC Policy Conference in March 2017, when she said: “there’s a new sheriff in town” at the United Nations.

Miryousefi added: “We do not know who she was or what she was about, but she was a serious problem at the UN with her uninformed statements and her causing the isolation of the U.S. You need to know: there is no new sheriff in town.”

Haley has been a vocal critic of Iran, having recently warned of the danger the Iranian regime presents to the Middle East:

“The Iranian regime has backed dictators who gas their own people. It stokes conflict. It funds foreign fighters and terrorists. It transfers missiles to militants. It acts against the interests and policies of this Security Council, time and time again,” she said during a meeting of the Security Council last month.

Iran’s envoy to the UN, Gholamali Khoshroo, also commented on Haley’s resignation, claiming that during Haley’s tenure at the UN, the U.S.’s unilateral policies on legal, international and environmental issues and the country’s withdrawal from international agreements, including the Iranian nuclear deal, has increased its isolation in the world.

